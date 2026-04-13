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Redmi A7 Pro with dual cameras launched in India

Android-based budget Xiaomi phone houses a 12nm class 1.8 GHz UNISOC T7250 octa-core processor with Mali-G57 MP1 GPU.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 08:24 IST
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Redmi A7 Pro.

Redmi A7 Pro.

Credit; Xiaomi India

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Published 13 April 2026, 08:24 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidsmartphonessmartphoneXiaomiRedmiAndroid phoneRedmi Phone

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