<p>Xiaomi on Monday (April 13) launched the new line of Android-powered <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets-weekly-redmi-15a-samsung-galaxy-book6-pcs-and-more-3946481">Redmi A7 Pro budget phone</a> series in India.</p><p>The device sports a 6.9-inch HD+ (1600 x 720p) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.</p><p>It also boasts eye safety certifications from TÜV Rheinland: Low Blue Light (Software Solution), Circadian Friendly, and Flicker Free.</p>.Xiaomi 17 review: Well-rounded premium compact phone with impressive camera.<p>It comes with an IP52 water-splash-resistant rating, a 3.5 mm audio jack, FM radio, triple-slots (two nano SIMs and a microSD card), a type-C USB port, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.</p><p>It houses a 12nm class 1.8 GHz UNISOC T7250 octa-core processor with Mali-G57 MP1 GPU, Android 16-based Xiaomi HyperOS 3, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 2TB), and a 6,300mAh battery with 15W wired charging speed and 7.5W wired reverse charging capability.</p>.<p>It houses a 32MP (f/2.2) dual-camera with LED flash on the back, and an 8MP (f/2.0) front camera for selfies and video calling.</p><p>It is available in two variants-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 12,499 and Rs 13,499, respectively.</p><p><strong>Redmi A17 Pro vs competition</strong></p><p>The Xiaomi phone will be up against Samsung Galaxy M17e, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/poco-m7-pro-review-value-for-money-mid-range-phone-3333969">Poco M7 Pro (review)</a>, and Realme P4 Lite, among others.</p>.Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Review: Solid all-rounder with 200MP camera, big battery.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>