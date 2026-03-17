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eKYC for LPG: Here's how to complete Aadhaar-based biometric verification

Aadhaar biometric-based e-KYS will ensure the gas supply remains steady and is delivered only to the genuine customers.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 08:11 IST
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HP Pay, IndianOil One, HelloBPCL for Business and AadhaarFaceRD on Apple App Store.

HP Pay, IndianOil One, HelloBPCL for Business and AadhaarFaceRD on Apple App Store.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

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Published 17 March 2026, 08:11 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechLPG cylinderLPGAadhaarWest AsiaIndian Oil Corporation LimitedIndian OilgasIndian Oil CorporationBharat Petroleum Corporation LimitedHindustan Petroleum Corporation LtdbiometricBharat Petroleum Corporation LtdIndian Oil CorpBharat PetroleumHindustan Petroleume-KYCIndaneaadhaar cardmAadhaar

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