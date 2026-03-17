<p>With the ongoing West Asia conflict shows no sign of halting yet, the fear of gas shortage has intensified in the country. </p><p>Though the government has assured that there is no shortage of LPG for civilians, criminals are hoarding it and selling it in black markets for exorbitant prices, as hoteliers are desperate to get it to run their business. To curb the illegal trade of gas cylinders, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/amid-supply-shortage-govt-makes-biometric-authentication-mandatory-for-all-domestic-lpg-consumers-3933324">government has mandated Aadhaar biometric-based</a> e-Know-Your-Customer(e-KYC) for 'unauthenticated' consumers.</p>.Google brings new Gemini Gen AI features to Chrome in India.<p>This will ensure the gas supply remains steady and is delivered only to the verified customers.</p><p><strong>Here's how to perform Aadhaar biometric-based e-KYC on your phone at home:</strong></p><p><strong>Step 1:</strong> Download your gas agency app (IndianOil One for Indane /HP Gas/Bharat Gas) and Aadhaar FaceRD.</p>.<p><strong>[Note:</strong> All the apps are available on both Android and iOS platforms-- Google Play Store and Apple App Store.</p><p>Also, ensure you install only the genuine apps created by government agencies. IndialOil One is created by Indian Oil Corporation Limited. HP Pay is created by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited. And, the HelloBPCL for Business is developed by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. And, the Aadhaar FaceRD app is developed by UIDAI (Unique Identity Authority of India).<strong>]</strong></p><p><strong>Step 2:</strong> Open your gas agency app and sign up using the registered mobile phone number or email ID.</p><p>If you're doing it for the first time, you will get an OTP on the messages app, and you have to submit it on the app. And, you will be asked to set up MPIN, a secondary security feature to log in to the app. User has to create a four-digit passcode similar to the phone's homescreen unlocking mechanism.</p><p><strong>Step 3:</strong> Once done, you will be asked to link your 16-digit Gas customer ID. (This number will be featured in the previous cash memo bill or the voucher/booklet you receive when you first register your name with the nearest gas agency shop.</p><p>Step 4: Then, on the home screen, select Profile and tap ReKYC. You will be asked to accept the terms and conditions. Agree to them and give consent.</p><p><strong>[Note:</strong> If you have locked biometric authentication on the Aadhaar app, unlock it for 10 minutes or else the eKYC process gets terminated, and you will be asked to do the same procedure again.</p><p><strong> Step A:</strong> Open the new Aadhaar app and tap 'Biometrics locked'. It will show ' Yes, Unlock Biometrics'. It will be done in an instant. <strong>]</strong></p><p><strong>Step 4:</strong> You will be directed to a new page and press 'Capture face'. This again will move to another app-- Aadhaar FaceRD app. There, it opens, and you will be asked to capture the face. To capture, will be asked to blink your eyes. Do it.</p><p><strong>Step 5:</strong> Follow the on-screen instructions and complete the e-KYC process.</p>.UIDAI launches new Aadhaar mobile app; key features and how to install it.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>