Elon announces launch of X TV beta app for television

Tesla and Space X founder and billionaire Elon Musk has announced the launch of X TV Over-the-Top app for televisions.
The new X TV is part of Musk's vision to turn X into an all-in-one platform with multiple services. Soon after the acquisition of Twitter in 2022, the Tesla co-founder sacked more than half the staff worldwide. Many market analysts thought Twitter would die out sooner or later.
But, to everyone's surprise, after changing its name to 'X', multimedia platform continue to flourish with more users than ever before. It is expected to even better in the coming months.
Musk-owned entity last year announced plans to bring peer-to-peer payment service on X similar to PayPal. And, the company has integrated generative Artificial Intelligence service Grok, which is currently available to premium subscribers.
Also, X users can even make phone calls (audio and video) right on X platform.
There is not much information on X TV, as it is accessible to limited people in the west. As per the latest reports, X TV beta app is available on Google Play Store. It is compatible with Android and Google TV OS-based LG televisions. It also supports Amazon Fire TVs.
With X TV app access live television channels. And, users can even store up to 100 hours of multimedia content such as TV series and movies via cloud storage.
X TV is expected to made available on more branded TVs in the coming months. And, probably allow access from phones in future updates.
Published 04 September 2024, 11:26 IST