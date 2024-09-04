Elon announces launch of X TV beta app for television

Tesla and Space X founder and billionaire Elon Musk has announced the launch of X TV Over-the-Top app for televisions.

The new X TV is part of Musk's vision to turn X into an all-in-one platform with multiple services. Soon after the acquisition of Twitter in 2022, the Tesla co-founder sacked more than half the staff worldwide. Many market analysts thought Twitter would die out sooner or later.

But, to everyone's surprise, after changing its name to 'X', multimedia platform continue to flourish with more users than ever before. It is expected to even better in the coming months.