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Elon Musk calls OpenAI CEO 'Scam Altman' amid ongoing lawsuit

He accused both Altman and Brockman of betraying him and turning OpenAI into a profit-driven business.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 08:57 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 08:57 IST
Elon MuskOpenAIlawsuitSam Altman

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