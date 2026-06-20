'Entropy' biomarker: Deepinder Goyal's Temple announces breakthrough health tracking tech

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Deepinder Goyal's Temple introduces 'Entropy', a groundbreaking biomarker for precise health tracking via a wearable device.
Key points
• Breakthrough biomarker
Temple has discovered a unique biomarker called 'Entropy' that uses complex algorithms to provide real-time health scores ranging from 1 to 250.
• Superior accuracy
Entropy outperforms heart rate monitoring, with a correlation of r=0.93 against calorimeter readings, compared to heart rate's r=0.55.
• Dual scoring system
Entropy features Maxima (peak performance) and Minima (resting state) scores, offering insights into fitness and longevity.
• Beta testing availability
Fitness enthusiasts can apply for early access to Entropy testing via the official Temple website.
• Need for validation
The innovation requires independent peer-reviewed validation to confirm its superiority over traditional calorimeter-based systems.
Key statistics
R=0.93
Correlation with calorimeter readings
R=0.55
Heart rate correlation with calorimeter
1 to 250
Entropy score range
Over a hundred
Number of cardio sessions benchmarked
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Credit: Deepinder Goyal/LinkedIn
Deepinder Goyal and poster for 'Temple'
Credit: X/@deepigoyal and Insta/@temple
Published 20 June 2026, 06:52 IST