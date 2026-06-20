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Hometechnology

'Entropy' biomarker: Deepinder Goyal's Temple announces breakthrough health tracking tech

It is a live score and will change every second on the app's screen. It promises the most accurate readings of the body's health, compared to calorimeter readings based on the user's heart rate.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 06:54 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

'Entropy' biomarker: Deepinder Goyal's Temple announces breakthrough health tracking tech

In one line
Deepinder Goyal's Temple introduces 'Entropy', a groundbreaking biomarker for precise health tracking via a wearable device.
Key points
Breakthrough biomarker
Temple has discovered a unique biomarker called 'Entropy' that uses complex algorithms to provide real-time health scores ranging from 1 to 250.
Superior accuracy
Entropy outperforms heart rate monitoring, with a correlation of r=0.93 against calorimeter readings, compared to heart rate's r=0.55.
Dual scoring system
Entropy features Maxima (peak performance) and Minima (resting state) scores, offering insights into fitness and longevity.
Beta testing availability
Fitness enthusiasts can apply for early access to Entropy testing via the official Temple website.
Need for validation
The innovation requires independent peer-reviewed validation to confirm its superiority over traditional calorimeter-based systems.
Key statistics
R=0.93
Correlation with calorimeter readings
R=0.55
Heart rate correlation with calorimeter
1 to 250
Entropy score range
Over a hundred
Number of cardio sessions benchmarked
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Temple app score.

Temple app score.

Credit: Deepinder Goyal/LinkedIn

Deepinder Goyal and poster for 'Temple'

Deepinder Goyal and poster for 'Temple'

Credit: X/@deepigoyal and Insta/@temple

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Published 20 June 2026, 06:52 IST
TechnologyhealthTechnology NewsDH TechtempleDeepinder GoyalFitness tracker

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