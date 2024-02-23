EPFO, telecom user details dumped on GitHub, CERT-In to investigate data leak: report

Recently, a user on X (formerly Twitter) posted a screenshot of sample data containing details of Employee's Provident Fund Organisation and several private cellular service provider's subscriber details.
The dataset is said to be available on GitHub, a popular developer community platform, and is reported to be the handiwork of the spyware agency I-Soon group linked to the Chinese government.
Leaked data include user details of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), Reliance Jio, and Air India.
Some of the leaked information matches up to 2021, indicating that the data breach took place at least three years ago.
The central government is not taking the issue lightly; it has roped in the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) to investigate the data leak.
“We are aware of some of the information that is being claimed to have been compromised. The CERT-In is currently investigating the claims,” a senior IT Ministry official said to The Indian Express.
Besides India, the spy agency has managed to retrieve details of citizens in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.
With billions of people using computers and smartphones, it is easy for well resourced spy agencies to target specific people or even try mass surveilance. It is imperative for all people who use internet for work, seek information, do money transaction and do other stuff to be vigilant.
#threatintel— 安坂星海 Azaka 🐼 VTuber (@AzakaSekai_) February 18, 2024
someone just leaked a bunch of internal Chinese government documents on GitHubhttps://t.co/BO8N64A7kF
Here are tips on how to safeguard yourself from hackers:
-Always install apps only from the official Apple App Store/Google Play or Windows Store
--Ensure your device is updated to the latest software version and security firmware
--Use a strong passcode and always try to change it often (at least once a month)
-Ensure email ID is linked with a phone number and a secondary email ID. This will greatly help in recovering hacked account
