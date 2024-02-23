EPFO, telecom user details dumped on GitHub, CERT-In to investigate data leak: report

Recently, a user on X (formerly Twitter) posted a screenshot of sample data containing details of Employee's Provident Fund Organisation and several private cellular service provider's subscriber details.

The dataset is said to be available on GitHub, a popular developer community platform, and is reported to be the handiwork of the spyware agency I-Soon group linked to the Chinese government.

Leaked data include user details of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), Reliance Jio, and Air India.

Some of the leaked information matches up to 2021, indicating that the data breach took place at least three years ago.

The central government is not taking the issue lightly; it has roped in the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) to investigate the data leak.