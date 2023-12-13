Explained | How to pin messages on WhatsApp

With more than two billion users, WhatsApp is the most popular messenger app across multiple platforms in the world. However, it still faces stiff competition from rivals such as Snapchat, Telegram, and Signal.

To remain on top of the chart, WhatsApp has to come up with new features to improve the user experience.

In recent months, it has launched a few new good features such as View Once which makes messages and multi-media content automatically disappear after the receiver views it.

Also, now users can share original quality videos and photos on the messenger app.

Now, WhatsApp has introduced a new option for users to pin messages on group chat and individual chat too. The new feature is being rolled out with the new update and as it is being implemented in phases.

It is expected to reach all corners of the world in the coming weeks.