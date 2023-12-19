Explained | How to register website domain names

If you are a new business owner or just looking to set up a blog website, it is advisable to first identify the domain name registration company that offers service in India.

Earlier this year, several domain registrars including the popular company Namecheap, along with Dynadot, Tucows, Sarek and Gransy were blocked in India, as they failed to set up the grievance redressal officers as required under the IT Rules, 2021. And, also they failed to implement orders issued by local courts.

Some of the top domain registrars in India include:

1) GoDaddy

2) Google Domains

3) Domain India

4) Hostinger.in

5) Bluehost

6) BigRock

7) DreamHost

What is a domain name?

A domain name is an easy-to-remember unique identifier for people to search the name of a webpage or website on the internet. For instance, if we consider the recent 'Donate for Desh' goof-up episode, Congress should have got the 'donatefordesh.com', but failed.

Here's how to register a website name via domain registrars:

Once you pick the domain registrar, go to their website. It will offer the choice to pick the name of the website.

If you are lucky and the name is available, you will be offered several options with extensions--'.com' (ex: mydomainname.com), '.org '(mydomainname.org', and '.inc' (mydomainname.inc), '.app' (mydomainname.app) and '.in' (mydomainname.in).

These extensions are a very important part of the website and come at the end of the URL (Uniform Resource Locator). It should be noted that the domain name offered by the domain registrar will be linked with a unique internet protocol (IP) address so that whenever a user types just the website name on a browser or search engine app, it comes on top of the search results.