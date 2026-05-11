<p>In the last several years, particularly since the COVID-19-induced pandemic, smartphones have become indispensable for people around the world. It offers several conveniences such as instantly ordering food, hailing a cab, working on an office presentation using productivity tools, transferring money with just a few taps on the screen and many more.</p><p>However, if one is not careful enough, one may end up paying dearly. Lately, there has been a surge in cyber crimes around the world, including India, particularly in the urban regions like Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and other cities.</p><p>Recently, a Bengaluru-based businessman fell victim to a 'Digital Invitation' scam.</p>.Google blocked 266 million risky app installations on Android phones in 2025.<p><strong>What is Digital Invitation scam?</strong></p><p>It is a kind of malware-based phishing technique, wherein the cyber criminals use messenger applications such as WhatsApp and Telegram. They randomly send Malware-laced APK (Android Package Kit) with titles such as Wedding Invitation or House Warming Ceremony, or Weekend Party at home.</p><p>The unsuspecting victim with an Android phone downloads and installs as per the on-screen instructions. And, once installed, it gets hidden with all the apps already installed on the phone. It is very difficult to detect them as sometimes, they mimic popular utility tools and never perform any function.</p><p>Without reading conditions, some users give permission for the malware-laced app to get access to call logs, message apps and other important applications. Once the permission is granted, it secretly monitors and read all the messages, emails and calls received on the phone. Also, they are capable of recording the screen when using the banking or UPI apps. This potentially hands the cyber criminals to get full details of the user's bank ID and password, and it already has access to the messages app.</p><p>And, before they could realise what hit them, the threat actors would have already siphoned off their bank account.</p><p>This is exactly what happened to a Bengaluru-based enterprise owner, who unknowingly installed a malicious Wedding Invitation APK file received on WhatsApp. He apparently lost close to five lakhs.</p>.Bengaluru techie clicks on fake traffic fine link, loses Rs 7.2 lakh.<p><strong>Here are tips on how to safeguard yourself from such Digital Invitation scams on messenger apps:</strong></p><p>1) If you ever receive messages with URL links to third-party app stores or APK files, ignore them. Never install an APK file shared on WhatsApp or any messenger or social media platform. For 99 per cent of the time, they are risky and potentially come with malware-laced files</p><p>2) Always install and download apps from the official Google Play, Microsoft Windows Store, and Apple App Store only</p><p>3) Even if you are downloading from official websites or aforementioned platforms, make it a habit of reading the reviews of the app. The feedback shared by genuine users will let you know if the app is trustworthy or not.</p><p>4) Ensure the device is fully updated to the latest version of the operating system. Smartphone, tablet and computer makers regularly send security patches along with OS updates to protect your device from such cyber threats</p><p>5) Also, to be on the safe side, install anti-virus apps by renowned publishers such as Kaspersky, ESET and others.</p><p>In India, if you fall victim to online fraud, immediately call toll-free 1930. It is run by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, and once you share the bank transaction details, they will be able to trace and freeze the mule bank accounts. Ensure you call them within one hour, as there will be a higher chance of blocking the cyber criminals from withdrawing the ill-got money.</p>.Bengaluru bizman loses Rs 5L after phone hacked via WhatsApp wedding invite.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>