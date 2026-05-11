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Explained | What is Digital Invitation Scam and here's how to safeguard yourself from such cyber threats

Cyber criminals have come up with Digital Invitation card with malware. They are being shared on messenger apps to steal potential victim's bank account.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 13:41 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 13:41 IST
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