Meta introduces WhatsApp Plus premium subscription in India with enhanced customisation and AI features.

In one line

Key points

• Premium subscription launch WhatsApp Plus, a premium messenger service, has launched in India after initial rollout in select Western countries.

• Free trial offer Meta offers a one-month free trial for WhatsApp Plus, followed by a monthly fee of Rs 79.

• Customisation features Users gain access to personalised ringtones, wallpapers, themes, AI-generated emojis, and custom chat lists.

• Multi-platform availability WhatsApp Plus is available on both Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp.