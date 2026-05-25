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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Meta introduces WhatsApp Plus premium subscription in India with enhanced customisation and AI features.
Key points
• Premium subscription launch
WhatsApp Plus, a premium messenger service, has launched in India after initial rollout in select Western countries.
• Free trial offer
Meta offers a one-month free trial for WhatsApp Plus, followed by a monthly fee of Rs 79.
• Customisation features
Users gain access to personalised ringtones, wallpapers, themes, AI-generated emojis, and custom chat lists.
• Multi-platform availability
WhatsApp Plus is available on both Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp.
• Phased rollout
The feature is being introduced gradually across India, with full availability expected over time.
Key statistics
Rs 79
Monthly subscription cost
One month
Free trial duration
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 25 May 2026, 06:54 IST