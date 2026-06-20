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Father's Day 2026: Key things you should know about Google's parental controls on Android phones

With the new Android 17, the Family Link app now offers a direct and simple path to linking children's phones and easily control Google Play app purchase approvals, location alerts, and even set up a School schedule and more under a single roof.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 16:12 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Father's Day 2026: Key things you should know about Google's parental controls on Android phones

In one line
Google's Android 17 enhances parental controls with Family Link and safety features for Father's Day 2026.
Key points
Enhanced Family Link
Android 17 strengthens Family Link to centralise parental controls, including app approvals, location alerts, and school schedules.
Screen time management
Parents can set daily screen time limits, downtime schedules, and block or limit specific apps to promote healthy device habits.
YouTube safety controls
Parents can customise content settings for older children, set time limits on Shorts, and enable reminders like 'Take a Break' or 'Bedtime'.
Digital payments oversight
Google Pay’s Pocket Money feature lets parents grant supervised digital payment access to children while retaining approval control.
AI-powered safety tools
Circle to Search and Gemini AI help verify content authenticity, while SafeSearch filters explicit results for minors on Google Search.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Android 17 brings new Parental Control features.

Android 17 brings new Parental Control features.

Credit: Google

Parents can customise what their teenagers can watch on YouTube.

Parents can customise what their teenagers can watch on YouTube.

Credit: Google

Time management on YouTube app.

Time management on YouTube app.

Credit: Google

Pocket money via Google Pay.

Pocket money via Google Pay.

Credit: Google

Gen AI photo verification on Gemini app.

Gen AI photo verification on Gemini app.

Credit: Google

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Published 20 June 2026, 16:12 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleDH TechAndroidsmartphonesFather's DayAndroid phonePhoneParental control

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