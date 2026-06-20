Father's Day 2026: Key things you should know about Google's parental controls on Android phones

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Google's Android 17 enhances parental controls with Family Link and safety features for Father's Day 2026.
Key points
• Enhanced Family Link
Android 17 strengthens Family Link to centralise parental controls, including app approvals, location alerts, and school schedules.
• Screen time management
Parents can set daily screen time limits, downtime schedules, and block or limit specific apps to promote healthy device habits.
• YouTube safety controls
Parents can customise content settings for older children, set time limits on Shorts, and enable reminders like 'Take a Break' or 'Bedtime'.
• Digital payments oversight
Google Pay’s Pocket Money feature lets parents grant supervised digital payment access to children while retaining approval control.
• AI-powered safety tools
Circle to Search and Gemini AI help verify content authenticity, while SafeSearch filters explicit results for minors on Google Search.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Android 17 brings new Parental Control features.
Parents can customise what their teenagers can watch on YouTube.
Time management on YouTube app.
Pocket money via Google Pay.
Gen AI photo verification on Gemini app.
Published 20 June 2026, 16:12 IST