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FIFA World Cup 2026: Apple rolls outs fun AirPod Pro 3 ad featuring Brazilian football icon

Vini Jr wearing the AirPods Pro, dances through the busy hotel and moves around the streets of New York City (one of the FIFA Football World Cup hosting cities).
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 14:28 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

FIFA World Cup 2026: Apple rolls outs fun AirPod Pro 3 ad feat. Brazilian football icon

In one line
Apple promotes AirPods Pro 3 with a fun ad featuring Brazilian footballer Vini Jr. during the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Key highlights
AirPods Pro 3 dominance
AirPods Pro 3 is touted as having the world's best Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), delivering up to 2x more ANC than its predecessor.
Vini Jr
Apple partnered with Brazilian football icon Vini Jr. for a unique ad campaign without a music soundtrack, showcasing the earbuds' noise cancellation.
Ad campaign success
The ad garnered over 1.76 lakh views on YouTube within 22 hours, highlighting its viral appeal.
Advanced features
The AirPods Pro 3 includes a built-in heart rate sensor, Apple Intelligence for translating conversations, and up to 8 hours of listening time with ANC on.
Market impact
Apple's AirPods division generates an average annual revenue of around $18 billion, surpassing many Fortune 500 companies.
Key statistics
$18 billion
AirPods annual revenue
2x more
AirPods Pro 3 ANC improvement
8 hours
AirPods Pro 3 listening time
1.76 lakh views
Ad views on YouTube
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 12 June 2026, 14:28 IST
FootballTechnologyBrazilTechnology NewsSoccerDH TechFIFAFifa world cup

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