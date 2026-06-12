FIFA World Cup 2026: Apple rolls outs fun AirPod Pro 3 ad featuring Brazilian football icon

Apple promotes AirPods Pro 3 with a fun ad featuring Brazilian footballer Vini Jr. during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

In one line

Key highlights

• AirPods Pro 3 dominance AirPods Pro 3 is touted as having the world's best Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), delivering up to 2x more ANC than its predecessor.

• Vini Jr Apple partnered with Brazilian football icon Vini Jr. for a unique ad campaign without a music soundtrack, showcasing the earbuds' noise cancellation.

• Ad campaign success The ad garnered over 1.76 lakh views on YouTube within 22 hours, highlighting its viral appeal.

• Advanced features The AirPods Pro 3 includes a built-in heart rate sensor, Apple Intelligence for translating conversations, and up to 8 hours of listening time with ANC on.