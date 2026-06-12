FIFA World Cup 2026: Apple rolls outs fun AirPod Pro 3 ad featuring Brazilian football icon

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Apple promotes AirPods Pro 3 with a fun ad featuring Brazilian footballer Vini Jr. during the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Key highlights
• AirPods Pro 3 dominance
AirPods Pro 3 is touted as having the world's best Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), delivering up to 2x more ANC than its predecessor.
• Vini Jr
Apple partnered with Brazilian football icon Vini Jr. for a unique ad campaign without a music soundtrack, showcasing the earbuds' noise cancellation.
• Ad campaign success
The ad garnered over 1.76 lakh views on YouTube within 22 hours, highlighting its viral appeal.
• Advanced features
The AirPods Pro 3 includes a built-in heart rate sensor, Apple Intelligence for translating conversations, and up to 8 hours of listening time with ANC on.
• Market impact
Apple's AirPods division generates an average annual revenue of around $18 billion, surpassing many Fortune 500 companies.
Key statistics
$18 billion
AirPods annual revenue
2x more
AirPods Pro 3 ANC improvement
8 hours
AirPods Pro 3 listening time
1.76 lakh views
Ad views on YouTube
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 12 June 2026, 14:28 IST