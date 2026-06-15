FIFA World Cup 2026: Samsung offers up to 20% discount on Vision AI premium smart TVs in India

Samsung offers up to 20% discount on Vision AI smart TVs in India during FIFA World Cup 2026 promotion.

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Key highlights

• Discount offers Samsung is providing up to 20% cashback, zero down payment options, and EMI plans of up to 30 months on its smart TVs in India.

• Free gifts Customers can receive a free soundbar worth up to Rs 92,990 or a free TV worth up to Rs 214,990 depending on the purchase model.

• Vision AI features The Vision AI series includes glare-free technology, AI optimisation, and Micro RGB AI Engine Pro for enhanced colour and motion.

• Gaming and sports optimisation Features like Motion Xcelerator 165Hz, VRR support, and AI Soccer Mode Pro enhance gaming and football viewing experiences.