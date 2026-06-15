FIFA World Cup 2026: Samsung offers up to 20% discount on Vision AI premium smart TVs in India

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Samsung offers up to 20% discount on Vision AI smart TVs in India during FIFA World Cup 2026 promotion.
Key highlights
• Discount offers
Samsung is providing up to 20% cashback, zero down payment options, and EMI plans of up to 30 months on its smart TVs in India.
• Free gifts
Customers can receive a free soundbar worth up to Rs 92,990 or a free TV worth up to Rs 214,990 depending on the purchase model.
• Vision AI features
The Vision AI series includes glare-free technology, AI optimisation, and Micro RGB AI Engine Pro for enhanced colour and motion.
• Gaming and sports optimisation
Features like Motion Xcelerator 165Hz, VRR support, and AI Soccer Mode Pro enhance gaming and football viewing experiences.
• Price range
Samsung's UHD, Mini LED, The Frame, OLED, and Micro RGB series start at Rs 36,990, Rs 42,990, Rs 52,900, Rs 56,990, Rs 1,14,990, and Rs 1,24,990 respectively.
Key statistics
20%
Maximum discount offered
Rs 92,990
Maximum value of free soundbar
Rs 214,990
Maximum value of free TV
30 months
Maximum EMI plan duration
Rs 36,990
Price range start for UHD series
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Samsung launches 'Big Game, Bigger Screen, Biggest Moments' sale campaign in India.
Published 15 June 2026, 13:02 IST