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Filmed on iPhone: Four emerging directors showcase their work at MAMI Film Festival 2026

As part of the 'Jio MAMI Select – Filmed on iPhone' programme 2026, four talented filmmakers-- Shreela Agarwal, Ritesh Sharma, Robin Joy, and Dhritisree Sarkar-- were selected to showcase their creativity.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 16:03 IST
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Agarwal shoots in low-light conditions using ProRes RAW on iPhone 17 Pro Max. “You don’t need those massive lights that independent filmmakers could never really afford anyway,” she says.

Agarwal shoots in low-light conditions using ProRes RAW on iPhone 17 Pro Max. “You don’t need those massive lights that independent filmmakers could never really afford anyway,” she says.

Credit: Apple India

Ritesh Sharma uses the Blackmagic Camera app on iPhone 17 Pro Max while framing Maruti, his film’s protagonist, selling trinkets on the beach.

Ritesh Sharma uses the Blackmagic Camera app on iPhone 17 Pro Max while framing Maruti, his film’s protagonist, selling trinkets on the beach.

Credit: Apple India

Cinematographer Naseem Azad (left) and filmmaker Robin Joy use Action mode on iPhone 17 Pro Max to keep the frame stable.

Cinematographer Naseem Azad (left) and filmmaker Robin Joy use Action mode on iPhone 17 Pro Max to keep the frame stable.

Credit: Apple India

Mentor Dibakar Banerjee (right) reviews footage of Kathar Katha (The Tale of Katha) with Dhritisree Sarkar on MacBook Pro.

Mentor Dibakar Banerjee (right) reviews footage of Kathar Katha (The Tale of Katha) with Dhritisree Sarkar on MacBook Pro.

Credit: Apple India

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Published 11 May 2026, 16:03 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechiPhoneFilm festivalShot on iPhoneJio MAMI Mumbai Film festivalMAMI

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