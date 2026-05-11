Agarwal shoots in low-light conditions using ProRes RAW on iPhone 17 Pro Max. “You don’t need those massive lights that independent filmmakers could never really afford anyway,” she says.
Ritesh Sharma uses the Blackmagic Camera app on iPhone 17 Pro Max while framing Maruti, his film’s protagonist, selling trinkets on the beach.
Cinematographer Naseem Azad (left) and filmmaker Robin Joy use Action mode on iPhone 17 Pro Max to keep the frame stable.
Mentor Dibakar Banerjee (right) reviews footage of Kathar Katha (The Tale of Katha) with Dhritisree Sarkar on MacBook Pro.
Published 11 May 2026, 16:03 IST