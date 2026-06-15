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Hometechnology

Fitbit Air: Google's advanced screenless health tracker set for India launch soon

It boasts high-fidelity sensor technology in a tiny, discreet pebble that enables advanced 24/7 monitoring of heart rate, heart rhythm with Afib alerts, SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation), resting heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep stages and duration, and more.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 09:10 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Google's advanced screenless Fitbit Air health tracker to launch soon in India

In one line
Google's screenless Fitbit Air fitness tracker set to launch in India with advanced health monitoring features.
Key points
Screenless design
Fitbit Air is Google's first screenless and thinnest fitness tracker, offering discreet 24/7 health monitoring.
Advanced health tracking
Features include heart rate, Afib alerts, SpO2, sleep stages, and heart rate variability, with insights via the Google Health app.
Customisable bands
Options include Performance Loop, Active Band, Elevated Modern Band, and a Stephen Curry co-designed Special Edition.
Compatibility and pricing
Works with Android and iOS, available for pre-order in the US at $99.99, with Special Edition at $129.99.
India launch timeline
Fitbit Air spotted on BIS certification, expected in Indian stores by late June or early July.
Key statistics
Up to one week
Battery life
$99.99
Price in the US
$129.99
Special Edition price
By late June or early July
Expected India launch
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Google Fitbit Air.

Google Fitbit Air.

Credit: Google

Google Fitbit Air Special Edition.

Google Fitbit Air Special Edition.

Credit: Google

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Published 15 June 2026, 09:10 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleDH TechSmart Wearablesheart healthFitbitFitness tracker

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