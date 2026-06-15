Fitbit Air: Google's advanced screenless health tracker set for India launch soon

Google's screenless Fitbit Air fitness tracker set to launch in India with advanced health monitoring features.

In one line

Key points

• Screenless design Fitbit Air is Google's first screenless and thinnest fitness tracker, offering discreet 24/7 health monitoring.

• Advanced health tracking Features include heart rate, Afib alerts, SpO2, sleep stages, and heart rate variability, with insights via the Google Health app.

• Customisable bands Options include Performance Loop, Active Band, Elevated Modern Band, and a Stephen Curry co-designed Special Edition.

• Compatibility and pricing Works with Android and iOS, available for pre-order in the US at $99.99, with Special Edition at $129.99.