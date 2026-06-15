Fitbit Air: Google's advanced screenless health tracker set for India launch soon

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Google's screenless Fitbit Air fitness tracker set to launch in India with advanced health monitoring features.
Key points
• Screenless design
Fitbit Air is Google's first screenless and thinnest fitness tracker, offering discreet 24/7 health monitoring.
• Advanced health tracking
Features include heart rate, Afib alerts, SpO2, sleep stages, and heart rate variability, with insights via the Google Health app.
• Customisable bands
Options include Performance Loop, Active Band, Elevated Modern Band, and a Stephen Curry co-designed Special Edition.
• Compatibility and pricing
Works with Android and iOS, available for pre-order in the US at $99.99, with Special Edition at $129.99.
• India launch timeline
Fitbit Air spotted on BIS certification, expected in Indian stores by late June or early July.
Key statistics
Up to one week
Battery life
$129.99
Special Edition price
By late June or early July
Expected India launch
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Google Fitbit Air Special Edition.
Published 15 June 2026, 09:10 IST