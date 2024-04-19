Five creators showcase short movies ‘shot on iPhone’ at MAMI 2024 film festival 

In 2023, Apple in collaboration with the Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image (MAMI) announced a mentorship programme 'Jio MAMI Select – Filmed on iPhone' in India.

It offers aspiring directors get guidance from India’s top film-makers including Vishal Bhardwaj, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Rohan Sippy.

This year, movie creators- Archana Atul Phadke, Faraz Ali, Prateek Vats, Saurav Rai, and Saumyananda Sahi- have submitted their short movies shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max. Also, filmmaker used MacBook Pro with the M3 Max chip, allowing them to edit in even the most remote locations.

"Our aim is to create an ecosystem that facilitates emerging filmmakers by creating opportunities that help them do new work and showcase it to a larger audience. MAMI Select — Filmed on iPhone is an important initiative in that direction, and we cannot wait for the world to see these stories using the filmmaking capabilities of iPhone 15 Pro Max and the editing prowess of MacBook Pro with M3," said Anupama Chopra, director, MAMI film festival.