Five ways artificial intelligence can improve your dating life

AI can act as a style adviser and dating coach

When OpenAI unveiled its latest chatbot, ChatGPT-4o, the demo featured a man on his way to a job interview who asked a bot for feedback on how he looked. New York Times reporter Kevin Roose regularly turns to his AI companions for a “fit check.” But getting advice on your outfits is just the beginning of what AI can do to help you get ready for your big date. It can suggest places to meet or give you a list of interesting things to do. It can also help come up with topics of conversation and rehearse your banter with you. And it can act as a hype man, to give you some inspiration before you head out the door.