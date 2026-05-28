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Hometechnology

From Mumbai to Bengaluru | Most preferred cities for data centre hubs in India

According to a report released by Avendus Capital, Mumbai currently accounts for approximately 50% of the total data centre capacity in India.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 07:27 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 07:27 IST
India NewsTechnology NewsArtificial IntelligenceData centre

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