Gadgets Weekly: Dell Alienware m18 R2 series and more

It sports a massive 18-inch QHD+ display with hardware-based low blue light Comfort View Plus technology and supports 165Hz refresh rate, to deliver for immersive viewing experience.

Under the hood, it latest 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, which is more than enough to perform most of the tasks be it work or playing graphics-rich games.

It also boasts proprietary Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology, which includes quad ultra-thin fans that pull air through seven copper heat pipes and out 5 vents, for smoother gaming sessions.

It supports up to 10TB of SSD storage and 64GB of DDR5 memory, ensuring high performance and low latency during gaming sessions.

Dell's latest PC houses an ultra low-profile CherryMX keyboard with an improved haptic experience and has a total key travel of 1.8mm.

It also comes with a new Alienware Command Centre 6.1 (AWCC 6.1), an upgraded FHD webcam with HDR support, an AI-powered far-field microphone, and next-gen connectivity with Wi-Fi 7 capabilities. It costs Rs 2,92,490 on Amazon, the official Dell e-commerce site, Dell retail stores and select retail outlets in India.