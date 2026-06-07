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Gadgets Weekly: Dell XPS 16 Creators Edition, Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED and more

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition features the latest personal technology products and related events, keeping you informed about everything happening in the world of consumer electronics.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 00:30 IST
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Dell XPS 16 Creators Edition

Dell XPS 16 Creator Edition.

Dell XPS 16 Creator Edition.

Credit: Dell

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Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED series smart TV

Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series.

Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series.

Credit: Xiaomi

Lava Bold N2 5G

Lava Bold N2 5G.

Lava Bold N2 5G.

Credit: Lava International Ltd

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Portronics Kinetics 8K Mini UPS Power Bank 

Portronics Kinetics 8K mini UPS power bank

Portronics Kinetics 8K mini UPS power bank

Credit: Portronics

iTel Aqua

iTel Aqua series.

iTel Aqua series.

Credit: iTel

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ControlZ Snap 10K Mag power bank

ControlZ Snap 10K Mag power bank.

ControlZ Snap 10K Mag power bank.

Credit: ControlZ

boAt Slazer S100, K100+, and K100 Pro

boAt Slazer S100, K100+, and K100 Pro.

boAt Slazer S100, K100+, and K100 Pro.

Credit: boAt

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Kivoq's new mobile accessories launched

Kivoq launches new line of digital accessories.

Kivoq launches new line of digital accessories.

Credit: Kivoq

Sony unveils new WH-1000MX6 Sandstone finish

Sony WH-1000MX6 Sandstone finish.

Sony WH-1000MX6 Sandstone finish.

Credit: Sony India

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Published 07 June 2026, 00:30 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsBoatDH TechSonysmartphonessmartphoneGadgets WeeklyXiaomiEarphonesDellcomputerPortronicsLava International LtdHeadphonesLavaLaptopaccessoriesItelpower bankmobile accessories

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