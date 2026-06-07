Gadgets Weekly: Dell XPS 16 Creators Edition, Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED and more

Dell XPS 16 Creators Edition
Dell XPS 16 Creator Edition.
Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED series smart TV
Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series.
Credit: Lava International Ltd
Portronics Kinetics 8K Mini UPS Power Bank
Portronics Kinetics 8K mini UPS power bank
ControlZ Snap 10K Mag power bank
ControlZ Snap 10K Mag power bank.
boAt Slazer S100, K100+, and K100 Pro
boAt Slazer S100, K100+, and K100 Pro.
Kivoq's new mobile accessories launched
Kivoq launches new line of digital accessories.
Sony unveils new WH-1000MX6 Sandstone finish
Sony WH-1000MX6 Sandstone finish.
Published 07 June 2026, 00:30 IST