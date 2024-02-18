Gadgets Weekly: HP Envy Move all-in-one PC and more

Technology companies HP, Asus, Infinix, and others launched new laptops, smartphones, accessories, and more this week (February 12-18, 2024).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

HP Envy Move All-in-One (AiO) PC

It comes in a thin and lightweight design. It weighs around 4.1kg and sports a 23.8-inch QHD touch display. The auto-brightness feature adjusts to the user’s environment, while also enabling screen blurring if anyone gets too close for comfort.

It supports IMAX quality visuals, audio, and premium digital content. Its adjustable HD Wide Vision 5MP camera and HP Enhance Lighting help keep users in the spotlight during a virtual conference.