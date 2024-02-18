Gadgets Weekly: HP Envy Move all-in-one PC and more

Technology companies HP, Asus, Infinix, and others launched new laptops, smartphones, accessories, and more this week (February 12-18, 2024).
DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.
HP Envy Move All-in-One (AiO) PC
It comes in a thin and lightweight design. It weighs around 4.1kg and sports a 23.8-inch QHD touch display. The auto-brightness feature adjusts to the user’s environment, while also enabling screen blurring if anyone gets too close for comfort.
It supports IMAX quality visuals, audio, and premium digital content. Its adjustable HD Wide Vision 5MP camera and HP Enhance Lighting help keep users in the spotlight during a virtual conference.
HP Envy Move AIO PC.
Photo Credit: HP India
The PC is equipped with audio from Bang & Olufsen, along with Adaptive Audio that adjusts volume to the user’s distance for clear sound.
To facilitate a hybrid lifestyle at its best, the Envy Move AIO PC comes with a rechargeable battery to allow users to unplug the PC and carry on with the day, in and around the house.
HP Envy Move AIO PC.
Photo Credit: HP India
One of the notable aspects of HP's new Envy Move AiO PC is that it is made of 56 per cent post-consumer recycled plastics across the display frame, buttons, rear cover, speaker enclosure, and keyboard. It is also EPEAT Gold registered and ENERGY Star certified. Its price starts at Rs 1,24,999.
Asus ROG G22 gaming desktop
It flaunts compact design and comes equipped with the latest high-performance hardware, including the Intel Core i7-14700F processor and the GeForce RTX™ 4070graphics card.
It supports super fast streaming and records the gameplay with ease thanks to up to 32GB DDR5 RAM. Also, it boasts a custom liquid cooler for the CPU, to ensure silent and efficient cooling even when performing heavy-duty tasks.
ASUS ROG Gaming G22 Desktop.
Photo Credit: Asus India
With vents strategically placed around the chassis and optimized airflow, the G22 can maintain optimal temperatures for peak performance. It also features full Aura Sync RGB compatibility and a metal side panel option, the G22 allows for personalized lighting effects, tailored to suit your style and gameplay.
Connectivity options include USB Type-C, USB 3.2 Type-A, HDMI 2.0a, Wi-Fi 6, and Gigabit LAN. The new computer comes bundled with a wired keyboard and mouse for added convenience.
It is available on ASUS e-shop, Amazon, and Flipkart as well as at ASUS Exclusive and ROG Stores at a starting price of Rs 2,29,990.
Samsung Galaxy A34 gets discount
During the launch time, the Galaxy A34 was priced at Rs 27,499 (for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage), and now, consumers can buy it for Rs 24,499 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant at just Rs 26,499.
It comes in four colours-- Violet, Lime, Silver, and Graphite. It features a 6.6-inch full HD+ super AMOLED screen, supports 120Hz refresh rate, 6nm class Mediatek MT6877V Dimensity 1080 octa-core processor (2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 x 2 cores + 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 x 6 cores) and a 5,000mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
It boasts a triple camera module-- a 48MP main camera (f/1.8, autofocus, OIS) backed by 8MP (f/2.2, fixed focus) and a 5MP macro sensor (f/2.4, fixed focus) with LED flash on the back. It also comes with a 13MP (f/2.2) fixed-focus front camera.
Sony ECM-S1 wireless microphone
The ECM-S1 comes equipped with three large-diameter (14mm) capsules that correspond to three sound pickup modes: Uni-directional, Omni-directional, and Stereo, to offer high-quality sound pickup with high sensitivity, and wide frequency characteristics.
Also, the microphone’s intrinsic low noise levels and wide dynamic range allow for clear recording of even the softest sounds.
Sony ECM-S1 wireless microphone.
Photo Credit: Sony India
It supports Bluetooth 5.3 (Bluetooth Low Energy) and LC3plus codec. It can perform even with low power, deliver low latency, and high sound quality.
With a full charge, it can deliver up to 13 hours of battery life. It costs Rs 34,990.
Infinix Hot 40i
It features a 6.6-inch HD+(1612 x 720p) screen with 480 nits of brightness and 90hz refresh rate.
It also comes with triple-slot tray (two for nano SIMs and a microSD card), side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 12nm class Unisoc T606 octa-core processor with Mali G57 MP1 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM (+ 8GB of Virtual RAM), 236GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 2TB), Android 13-based XOS 13, a 50MP rear camera (f/2.0) with AI lens and quad-LED ring flash on the back, an 8MP front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.
Infinix Hot 40i series.
Photo Credit: Infinix Mobile
It comes in four colours- horizon gold, palm blue, starlit black, Palm Blue, and starfall green-- for Rs 9,999.
Asus Zephyrus G16
It comes in a thin-and-light weight design. It features a 16-inch OLED display with a 2.5K resolution, and 240Hz refresh rate, to ensure a smooth viewing appearance.
The AI-Ready laptop is powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor which is paired with up to an NVIDIA RTX 4090 GPU with a MUX Switch and Advanced Optimus support.
Asus Zephyrus G16 laptop series.
Photo Credit: Asus India
The laptop features some of ROG’s best cooling technologies, including 2nd Generation Arc Flow Fans and a redesigned high-efficiency air outlet.
It houses a 90Wh battery that supports fast charging. It can charge from 0 to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes. Its price starts at Rs 1,89,990.
Sony car AV receiver XAV-AX8500
It comes with 10.1-inch high-definition (1280 x 720p) LCD panel with an optically gapless design.
The LCD panel is bonded directly to the protective glass touch layer with a transparent adhesive to offer a precise touch experience.
With HDMI support, it allows consumers to connect with external audio and visual source devices, for viewing while parked.
It also boasts 3-camera trigger inputs. In addition to the regular rear-view camera connectivity, by utilizing the supplied trigger wires, drivers can see the images of up to three connected cameras with each camera image switched on and off, or from one to another automatically by detecting the vehicle’s turn signals or sensing compatible signals such as that from a connected front camera.
Sony new car AV receiver XAV-AX8500 series.
Photo Credit: Sony India
With 3-pre out connectivity, customers can build a full acoustic system, a mono amplifier and a 4-channel amplifier.
It supports a Wi-Fi connection, and GPS antenna, and is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It costs Rs 99,990.
Samsung opens pre-reserve window for Galaxy Book4 Series in India
Customers can pre-reserve the Galaxy Book4 series by paying a token amount of Rs 1,999 on Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading retail outlets, and select online portals.
Those who pre-reserve the device will be entitled to get benefits worth Rs 5,000.
The new Galaxy Book4 series comes with an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor paired with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU.
The new Galaxy Book4 series.
Photo Credit: Samsung India
Also, it is part of Intel’s industry-first AI PC Acceleration program — which includes more than 100 Independent Software Vendors (ISV). With this, the new Intel processor gets new AI capabilities and helps boost productivity on the Galaxy Book4 series.
The new Samsung PCs come with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It promises to offer clear contrast and vivid colour, whether indoors or outdoors. It supports Vision Booster, which runs on Intelligent Outdoor Algorithm to automatically enhance visibility and colour reproduction in bright conditions, while anti-reflective technology reduces distracting reflections.
Panasonic brings India’s first Matter-enabled room air conditioners
It boasts new technologies such as Jetstream, Converti7 (7 different cooling performance modes) Aerowings, and 4-Way Inflow to deliver higher Cubic Feet per Minute – the volume of air circulated in a minute by an AC (higher CFM indicates better cooling).
Panasonic's new Matter-enabled AC.
Photo Credit: Panasonic
Also, they come with Panasonic’s nanoe X and nanoe G technologies, which help ensure a healthy indoor AQI by eliminating PM 2.5 particulate matter, dust particles, bacteria, and viruses.
It supports Matter -an open-source connectivity standard that enables seamless interoperability across smart devices. It runs on Miraie – Panasonic’s connected living platform and supports True AI (Artificial Intelligence), which is capable of automatically adjusting the AC settings/parameters for cooling.
