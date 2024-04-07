Gadgets Weekly: HP Omen Transcend 14 gaming PC and more

Key features:

Display: 14-inch 2.8k 120hz HDR OLED screen

OS: Windows 11

Processor and GPU configuration: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, and comes with ultra vibrant RGB keyboard translucent keycaps

RAM: Up to 32GB of LPDDR5-7467 MHz

Storage: Up to 2TB of PCIe Gen4

Cooling system: New cooling system co-engineered with Intel. The chassis pulls in air and, using a vapour chamber, creates a pressurized zone to blast heat out through the rear vents.

Battery: It comes with a type-C PD 140W adapter and can deliver up to 11.5 hours of battery life.

Price: Rs 1,74,999 inclusive of all-rounder HyperX premium bag worth Rs 7,787.