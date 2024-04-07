Gadgets Weekly: HP Omen Transcend 14 gaming PC and more

Technology companies LG, HP, Sony, Fujifilm and others launched camera lenses, computers, monitors, and more this week (April 1-7, 2024).
DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything happening in consumer electronics.
HP Omen Transcend 14 PC.
Photo Credit: HP India
Key features:
Display: 14-inch 2.8k 120hz HDR OLED screen
OS: Windows 11
Processor and GPU configuration: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, and comes with ultra vibrant RGB keyboard translucent keycaps
RAM: Up to 32GB of LPDDR5-7467 MHz
Storage: Up to 2TB of PCIe Gen4
Cooling system: New cooling system co-engineered with Intel. The chassis pulls in air and, using a vapour chamber, creates a pressurized zone to blast heat out through the rear vents.
Battery: It comes with a type-C PD 140W adapter and can deliver up to 11.5 hours of battery life.
Price: Rs 1,74,999 inclusive of all-rounder HyperX premium bag worth Rs 7,787.
HP Envy x360 14 PC series
Photo Credit: HP India
Key features:
Display: 14-inch 2.8K OLED touch screen with 89.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio and support variable display refresh rate 48 – 120Hz
OS: Windows 11 with ChatGPT-powered Copilot capability
Processor and GPU configuration: Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU with dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to perform Artificial Intelligence tasks. The keyboard comes with a dedicated Copilot key.
Camera: 5MP camera with IR face recognition system for secure login. It also features a manual camera shutter that turns off the PC’s camera
RAM: Up to 16GB
Storage: Up to 512GB
Cooling system: New cooling system co-engineered with Intel. Using a vapour chamber, the chassis pulls in air and creates a pressurized zone to blast heat out through the rear vents.
Battery: Up to 14.75 hours battery life.
Price: Starts at Rs 99,999 and comes in two colours – Meteor Silver and Atmospheric Blue.
Sony ILX-LR1 ultra-lightweight, E-mount interchangeable lens camera.
Photo Credit: Sony India
Key features:
--Sony's new ILX-LR1 camera comes in a compact and lightweight interchangeable lens camera design with a 35mm full-frame image sensor. It also has a mounting screw hole (1/4-20 UNC) on the bottom surface. The USB Type-C and HDMI Micro (Type D) are together on the rear of the camera for easy installation.
-- The box-shaped camera comes with screw holes (M3) on all six sides for attaching to a drone, industrial machines, robots and other submersibles.
--It can capture three frames per second, which is suitable for mapping shooting, allowing for the rapid completion of high-altitude shots in a short period.
-- It also supports the Sony Camera Remote app, which allows users to access and control the camera’s menus and other functions from their smartphone.
-- It costs Rs 3,29,990.
Nothing opens new service centre in Mumbai.
Photo Credit: Nothing Inc.
After setting up exclusive service centres in Bengaluru and Delhi, Nothing has opened its third such product repair centre in Mumbai.
It is located at #801, Rustomjee Central Park, Business Spaces, Andheri East, 400093, Mumbai. The company will host regular service camps for Nothing customers, offering a range of accessories and care packs, including provisions for Accidental/Liquid Damage, warranty upgrades, and more. Also, customers can buy accessories such as ear series earbuds too.
Nothing plans to establish two additional service centres in Hyderabad, and Chennai by the end of 2024.
LG MyView Smart Monitor.
Photo Credit: LG India
Key features:
Screen: 27-inch full HD (1920x1080p) IPS display and 32-inch full HD (1920x1080p) IPS display. They both come with borderless screen design, support 178-degree wide viewing angle, and have anti-glare capabilities
Compatibility: It supports AirPlay 2 and ScreenShare. Users can easily screen mirror from both iOS and Android devices.
OTT apps: It supports all major apps including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV
Connectivity features: Comes with two HDMI ports and two USB 2.0 ports, WiFi, and Bluetooth.
Speakers: Comes with 5W x 2 speakers for audio output
Price: The 27SR50F (27-inch) model is priced at Rs 24,500 and the 32SR50F (32-inch) variant costs Rs 28,500.
Urbn Nanolink Power Bank.
Photo Credit:Urbn
Key features
-- It comes with 22.5W charging capability and can charge any regular phone for up to 2.5 times faster than conventional chargers.
--It comes with 10,000mAh batttery capacity
-- Compatible with all Android and iOS devices
-- It comes with a built-in Type-C cable
--It comes with a 12-layer circuit protection system for safety and BIS certification.
--It’s available in two colours--black and camo-- for Rs 1,499.
(from L-R) Saurabh Baishakhia - Sr. Director, Digital Appliances, Samsung India, Richard Oh, Corporate VP, Digital Appliances, JB Park, MD& CEO Samsung SWA, Dipesh Shah, Managing Director, SRI-B launch BESPOKE AI at Samsung BKC in Mumbai.
Photo Credit: Samsung India
South Korean technology major Samsung earlier this week offered a sneak at the company's upcoming new AI-powered Bespoke home appliances.
They will come equipped with inbuilt Wi-Fi, internal cameras and a dedicated AI chip.
For instance, the upcoming new Bespoke Refrigerator will feature an AI vision camera that helps in automatic food recognition of up to 33 food items initially.
The number of items that can be identified will increase over time depending on the storage done by the user over time. The refrigerator, through its screens, suggests what to cook for lunch or dinner, based on the food items stored.
And, with the new smart food management system, the fridge will notify users when a specific food item is about to expire.
Also, Samsung will soon introduce a new smart AC. They will come with AI Geo-fencing features. This allows users to set commands and the SmartThings application will send the owner a notification to start or turn off your appliances when he/she is within a specified range or moving away from the range. The specified range is between 150 meters to 30 metres.
Samsung has plans to bring AI-powered microwave ovens and washing machines as well.
The new Samsung Bespoke AI-based home appliances will come with an energy-efficient system. The AI Energy Mode can give up to 10 per cent energy savings in refrigerators, up to 20 per cent in Air conditioners and up to 70 per cent in washing machines. This will greatly reduce the monthly electricity bill.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 99 camera
Photo Credit: Fujifilm
Key features
-- It comes in a compact form factor and features a leather-like matte texture
--It boasts new functions that use analogue technology to further broaden the range of print expressions.
-- It features 'Colour Effect Control,' which applies lights of different colours directly to a film to produce six different colour expressions. There is also 'Vignette Mode,' which reduces exposure around the edges to bring the focus to the centre of each picture.
-- It supports multiple modes including--Landscape / Macro / Indoor with enhanced image quality; It comes with Sports mode ideal for shooting a fast-moving subject and a Self-Timer for group shots.
--It also supports two additional shooting modes -- Bulb and Double Exposure-- with the option to manipulate the light of the scene
-- It costs Rs 20,999 in India
(From L-R)Prof. Richard Siow (Director of Ageing Research st King's College London), Amit Doshi (CMO-Britannia Industry), Gourab Mukherjee (CEO & CO-Founder, Aktivo Labs).
Photo Credit: Britannia
Key features
-- It is developed by Britannia in collaboration with Aktivo Labs.
-- The new app offers NutriScore, which is a one-score indicator for users based on factors such as exercise duration, and sleep duration providing the users with an overview of their health status
-- Based on the score, the NutriPlus app highlights areas for improvement. This can help individuals change their diet and routine to improve their health.
Goldmedal Electricals AirXpress suitcase.
Photo Credit: Goldmedal Electricals
Key features
-- It features a retractable handle, which can convert the luggage into a sliding scooter that enables quick travel.
--It comes equipped with a 250W motor that allows speeds up to 13km/h.
-- It supports a maximum load of 110 kg and can hold a 20L storage capacity.
-- It houses a lithium battery, compliant with airline regulations. It is removable for easy charging. It comes with 73.26WH battery life.
-- It also comes with USB ports to charge PCs and smartphones
-- Its price starts at Rs 82,000 in India