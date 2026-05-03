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Gadgets Weekly: Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 and more

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition features the latest personal technology products and related events, keeping you informed about everything happening in the world of consumer electronics.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 00:30 IST
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Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2.

Credit: Lenovo

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Dyson Supersonic Travel hair dryer

Dyson Supersonic Travel hair dryer.

Dyson Supersonic Travel hair dryer.

Credit: Dyson

Dell brings XPS 14, 16 series with Intel Core Ultra Series 3

Dell XPS 14 and XPS 16 series.

Dell XPS 14 and XPS 16 series.

Credit: Dell India

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Godrej NX Pro Ncrypt smart lock

Godrej NX Pro Ncrypt smart lock.

Godrej NX Pro Ncrypt smart lock.

Credit: Godrej

iQOO Neo 10 is now available in two new colours Alpine White and Asphalt Black

iQOO Neo 10's new colours.

iQOO Neo 10's new colours.

Credit: iQOO India

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Acer brings new travel luggage

Acer luggage series.

Acer luggage series.

Credit: Acer India

4th edition of Vivo Ignite programme announced

4th Edition of Vivo Ignite- Technology &amp; Innovation Initiative.

4th Edition of Vivo Ignite- Technology & Innovation Initiative.

Credit: Vivo India

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Published 03 May 2026, 00:30 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechsmartphonesiQooGodrejGadgets WeeklyLenovoVivoTabletDellcomputerQualcommSnapdragonAndroid TabletDysonAcerluggage

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