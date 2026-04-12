Lenovo's new Yoga and IdeaPad series PCs
Yoga Slim 7i Ultra Aura Edition.
Samsung Bespoke AI Mount Freezer Refrigerators
Samsung Bespoke AI Mount Freezer Refrigerators.
Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE mouse
Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE mouse.
AI+ Nova 2, 2 Ultra and Nova Flip
AI+ Nova 2 series and Nova Flip.
L-R: Arun Babu, Associate Director, Head of Electronic Imaging, instax, Optical Devices Business, FUJIFILM India and Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India at the launch of FUJIFILM X-T30 III in India.
Whirlpool VitamagicPro and IMPRO PLUS ranges
Whirldpool VitamagicPro and IMPRO PLUS series.
Samsung Bespoke AI WindFree Pro Air Conditioner
Samsung Bespoke AI WindFree Pro Air Conditioner.
Philips brings new speakers and earphones
Philips TAX3004 Party Loudspeaker (left), Philips MMS2634 2.1 channel Multimedia Speaker (top in the middle),Philips TAT1269 True Wireless Earbuds (at the base in the middle) and Philips TAB4330 Soundbar (extreme right).
Samsung expands One UI 8.5 Beta Program to More Galaxy Devices
Samsung unveils new features of upcoming OneUI 8.5 update.
Ambrane announces first Semi-Solid Battery Technology for Power Banks
Published 12 April 2026, 00:40 IST