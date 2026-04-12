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Gadgets Weekly: Lenovo's new Yoga, IdeaPad series PCs, Logitech G PRO X2 Superstrike mouse and more

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition features the latest personal technology products and related events, keeping you informed about everything happening in the world of consumer electronics.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 00:40 IST
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Lenovo's new Yoga and IdeaPad series PCs

Yoga Slim 7i Ultra Aura Edition.

Yoga Slim 7i Ultra Aura Edition.

Credit: Lenovo India

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Samsung Bespoke AI Mount Freezer Refrigerators

Samsung Bespoke AI Mount Freezer Refrigerators.

Samsung Bespoke AI Mount Freezer Refrigerators.

Credit: Samsung India

Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE mouse

Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE mouse.

Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE mouse.

Credit: Logitech

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AI+ Nova 2, 2 Ultra and Nova Flip

AI+ Nova 2 series and Nova Flip.

AI+ Nova 2 series and Nova Flip.

Credit: AI+

FUJIFILM X-T30 III

L-R: Arun Babu, Associate Director, Head of Electronic Imaging, instax, Optical Devices Business, FUJIFILM India and Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India at the launch of FUJIFILM X-T30 III in India.

L-R: Arun Babu, Associate Director, Head of Electronic Imaging, instax, Optical Devices Business, FUJIFILM India and Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India at the launch of FUJIFILM X-T30 III in India.

Credit: FUJIFILM India

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Whirlpool VitamagicPro and IMPRO PLUS ranges

Whirldpool VitamagicPro and IMPRO PLUS series.

Whirldpool VitamagicPro and IMPRO PLUS series.

Credit: Whirldpool 

Samsung Bespoke AI WindFree Pro Air Conditioner

Samsung Bespoke AI WindFree Pro Air Conditioner.

Samsung Bespoke AI WindFree Pro Air Conditioner.

Credit: Samsung

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Philips brings new speakers and earphones

Philips TAX3004 Party Loudspeaker (left), Philips MMS2634 2.1 channel Multimedia Speaker (top in the middle),Philips TAT1269 True Wireless Earbuds (at the base in the middle) and Philips TAB4330 Soundbar (extreme right).

Philips TAX3004 Party Loudspeaker (left), Philips MMS2634 2.1 channel Multimedia Speaker (top in the middle),Philips TAT1269 True Wireless Earbuds (at the base in the middle) and Philips TAB4330 Soundbar (extreme right).

Credit: Philips

Samsung expands One UI 8.5 Beta Program to More Galaxy Devices

Samsung unveils new features of upcoming OneUI 8.5 update.

Samsung unveils new features of upcoming OneUI 8.5 update.

Credit: Samsung

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Ambrane announces first Semi-Solid Battery Technology for Power Banks

Ambrane logo.

Ambrane logo.

Credit: Ambrane 

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Published 12 April 2026, 00:40 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechSamsungsmartphoneslaptopsGadgets WeeklyLenovoPhilipsEarphonesLogitechRefrigeratorFujifilmAmbraneAir ConditionerWhirlpoolspeakerspower bank

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