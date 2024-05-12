Gadgets Weekly: LG CineBeam Q TV projector, Amazon FireTV Stick 4K and more

Technology companies Apple, Amazon, Asus, LG, Motorola, Samsung, and others launched projectors, FireTV Stick, laptops, earphones, accessories and more this week (May 6-12, 2024).
LG CineBeam Q TV projector.
LG CineBeam Q TV projector
The new projector comes in a compact form factor. It can project multimedia content in 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) picture quality and is capable of casting content onto screens ranging up to 120-inch size.
The notable aspect of the LG CineBeam Q is its use of laser light source technology. It promises sharp and clear picture quality with a contrast ratio of 450,000:1. Additionally, the projector comes equipped with a 3-channel RGB laser system. It can enhance the vibrancy and clarity of the images projected on the screen.
LG CineBeam Q TV projector.
It runs on LG's proprietary webOS platform and supports several popular Over-The-Top apps such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and YouTube. Additionally, the projector allows for content sharing from smartphones and tablets through AirPlay 2 and Miracast.
Besides, wireless screen share and mirroring, it comes with HDMI and USB Type-C ports. It costs Rs 1,65,000.
Amazon FireTV Stick 4K.
The FireTV Stick is powered by a 1.7 GHz quad-core processor and is said to be 30 per cent faster and more efficient compared to the predecessor. It supports Ultra HD picture quality, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio.
Besides volume and channel control buttons, the Amazon FireTV Stick's remote comes with shortcuts to Amazon Prime, Netflix, Amazon Music and the App Store.
Also, it supports Alexa Voice command feature control the Fire TV Stick 4K and it offers certain functions such as power and volume on a wide range of compatible TVs. Customers can quickly find, launch, and control content with their voice.
It supports more than 12,000 apps including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and Jio Cinema.
It supports Wi-Fi 6 compatible routers, 5GHz and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi bands to allow customers to stream content at varying frequencies. It costs Rs 5,999.
New Pride UI, wallpaper and accesories collection launched for Apple devices.
To mark respect to LGBTQ+ communities, Apple has launched a new line of 2024 Pride collection accessories and UI updates for its devices.
Apple has announced to release Watch Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop for Rs 9,500 on May 23 in India. The new Apple Watch solo loop strap takes inspiration from multiple pride flags. It flaunts a vibrant, fluorescent design and features a laser-etched lug that reads 'PRIDE 2024'.
"The colours black and brown symbolize Black, Hispanic, and Latin communities, as well as those impacted by HIV/AIDS, while the pink, light blue and white hues represent transgender and nonbinary individuals," the company said.
Apple Watch 'Pride' collection accessories.
Apple has also announced it to roll out a new Apple WatchOS update later this month. It will be the new 'Radiant Pride' watch face. It features beams of light that glow against a dark background, and stack on top of each other. Users will get the option to choose multiple colours to create a personalised watch face.
The company is also introducing similar wallpaper to iPhones and iPads in the upcoming iOS 17.5 update soon. On iPhone and iPad, beams of colour will spell out 'Pride' and dynamically move when the user unlocks the device.
Asus ExpertBook B3 series.
The new computers come in two screen sizes-- 14-inch (B3404) and 16-inch (B3604). And, both come wih MIL-STD 810H Military-grade certification.
The company is offering multiple 13th-generation Intel CPU options--Intel U-series, Intel P-series and Intel Core i7.
It supports up to 64GB DDR5-5600 RAM with Dual SODIMM slots, fast PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD and optional NVIDIA RTX 2050 (4GB) discrete graphics (only with U-series processors).
Add to that, Asus optional backlit keyboard, optional Full-HD IR enabled camera, 16:10 aspect ratio, full-HD+ IPS WQXGA (2560 x 1600) anti-glare panel, full range of I/O ports including a full-sized RJ-45 port, optional SSDs ranging with TCG OPAL Self Encrypting Drive, and an optional smart-card reader.
Key features of Asus ExpertBook B3 series.
The keyboard comes with the full-sized numeric keypad on the right side and features a large trackpad providing enough room for multi-finger Windows gestures.
ExpertBook B3 features fast charging and a long-lasting 3-cell battery with options of either 50Wh or 63Wh battery packs. The price of the ExpertBook B3 series starts at Rs 49,990 (excluding taxes).
The Phone (2a) displayed at Nothing Inc.'s event in Delhi on March 5, 2024.
With just three phone models in its portfolio, Nothing Inc has achieved a record breaking 144 per cent (Year-over-Year) growth in India, world's fastest growing and second-biggest smartphone market.
The latest Counterpoint report shows that the recently launched Phone (2a), propelled the company's growth in the first quarter (January-March) of 2024 in the subcontinent.
Nothing reportedly sold more than 100,000 units of Phone (2a) soon after the launch on March 12 in India.
Last week, Nothing launched a new India-exclusive Blue colour variant of Phone (2a).
The new Phone 2(a) sports a see-through design language. Like the original Nothing Phone series, it supports LED-based Glyph interface. It is optimised to offer light-based countdown notification to help user know the estimated time of arrival of a cab or food booked through the app.
Nothing Phone (2a) Blue colour variant
On the front, it sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 91.65 per cent screen to body ratio, support in-screen fingerprint sensor.
Under-the-hood, it houses MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor, which can clock peak CPU speed up to 2.8 GHz. And, it will come paired with up 12GB RAM. With the new RAM Booster technology, the physical memory can be expanded to 20GB RAM. This will come in handy in making the phone work faster in terms of app loading.
It runs on Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5 and comes with 128/256GB storage options, and a big 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging capability.
OnePlus Nord CE 4 series.
Earlier, OnePlus used to sell its products only on its OnePlus e-store and Amazon. Now, the company has tied up with Reliance Jio, to offer its phones, watches, and other accessories on JioMart, which can deliver products in more than 2000 cities and towns in India.
Samsung's new power banks.
The 20000mAh power bank comes with 45W super-fast 2.0 charging capability and the 10000mAh power bank supports wireless charging and 25W super-fast wired charging.
Priced at Rs 4,299, Samsung’s 20000mAh power bank supports low current charging and is compatible with mainstream smartphones and digital devices including headphones, gaming consoles, cameras or laptops. They all can be charged concurrently.
The 10,000mAh power bank can charge smartphones, watches, buds, and earphones. The dual-port charging capability of the power bank allows users to plug in and power two devices at once. It can wirelessly charge digital devices with up to 7.5W speed. It costs Rs 3,499.
Motoroal Moto Buds+ in beach sand colour (left) and Moto Buds in coral peach colour (right).
The top-end Moto Buds+ comes with dual dynamic drivers (with an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter) and features a triple microphone system.
It also boasts a Bose sound system to offer clear audio output and support ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), EQ tuning, and ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation).
With a full charge, it can deliver up to eight hours of playtime with ANC off. With the charging case, it can last for 38 hours. It also supports fast charging. With just 10 minutes of charging, it can run for three hours (with ANC off). It costs Rs 9,999.
On the other hand, the standard Moto Buds come with a single 12.4mm dynamic driver and come with triple microphone system. It also supports ANC and ENC while on phone calls and listening to music.
With a full charge, it can deliver up to nine hours of playtime with ANC off. With the charging case, it can last for 42 hours. It also supports fast charging. With just 10 minutes of charging, it can run for two hours (with ANC off). It costs Rs 4,999.
Both the Moto Buds and Buds+ come with water-repellent certification. It can survive heavy sweating near the ears and also moderate rain outdoors.
Asus SmartO Mouse MD200.
It comes in two colours-- secret black and green tea latte - ergonomic and compact form factor with a minimalistic design.
The new SmartO Mouse features a strong, tactile aluminium scroll wheel designed for extreme use. It has two side buttons to extend the control. Below these side buttons, the device features a thumb rest.
With a premium 4,200 DPI sensor, it can track accurately on almost any kind of surface, including pure glass. It features an ultrasmooth 100 per cent PTFE mouse feet to offer smooth movement. The switches on the mouse are built for durability, offering a lifespan of 10 million clicks, which is up to three times longer than standard office mice.
It supports computers with Windows 10 or Windows 11. And, it costs Rs 2,499.
Fab Grab Fest offer details.
With Mother's Day around the corner, the company is offering up to 64 per cent discount on smartphones. And, there is up to 77 per cent on wearables and tablets.
On home appliances such as microwave ovens and washing machines, Samsung is offering close to 45 per cent off.
Asus service centre in Chennai.
Asus earlier this week opened an exclusive service centre near Anna Salai road, Chennai.
Here, customers can avail of support and maintenance-related services for Asus products. The centre specialises in repairing and servicing NoteBook series, Gaming NoteBook Series, Commercial NoteBook Series, Desktop, AIO, Monitors, and Accessories and assists with warranty extension packages.
