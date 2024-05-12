Gadgets Weekly: LG CineBeam Q TV projector, Amazon FireTV Stick 4K and more

The FireTV Stick is powered by a 1.7 GHz quad-core processor and is said to be 30 per cent faster and more efficient compared to the predecessor. It supports Ultra HD picture quality, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio.

Besides volume and channel control buttons, the Amazon FireTV Stick's remote comes with shortcuts to Amazon Prime, Netflix, Amazon Music and the App Store.

Also, it supports Alexa Voice command feature control the Fire TV Stick 4K and it offers certain functions such as power and volume on a wide range of compatible TVs. Customers can quickly find, launch, and control content with their voice.

It supports more than 12,000 apps including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and Jio Cinema.

It supports Wi-Fi 6 compatible routers, 5GHz and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi bands to allow customers to stream content at varying frequencies. It costs Rs 5,999.