Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Gadgets Weekly: OnePlus Nord Buds 4, Motorola Moto Pad 70 PRO and more

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition features the latest personal technology products and related events, keeping you informed about everything happening in the world of consumer electronics.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 10:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments

OnePlus Nord Buds 4

OnePlus Nord 4.

OnePlus Nord 4.

Credit: OnePlus

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Motorola Moto Pad 70 PRO

Motorola Moto Pad 70 Pro.

Motorola Moto Pad 70 Pro.

Credit: Motorola

Asus ROG unveils Zephyrus Duo, Zephyrus G14 & G16, TUF Gaming A14 and ProArt PZ14

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo, Zephyrus G14 &amp; G16, TUF Gaming A14 and ProArt PZ14.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo, Zephyrus G14 & G16, TUF Gaming A14 and ProArt PZ14.

Credit: Asus India

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sony's new line of BRAVIA Theatre Audio devices

Sony unveils BRAVIA Theatre Trio, BRAVIA Theatre Bar 7, BRAVIA Theatre Bar 5, BRAVIA Theatre Sub 9, BRAVIA Theatre Sub 8 &amp; BRAVIA Theatre Rear 9 and Rear 8.

Sony unveils BRAVIA Theatre Trio, BRAVIA Theatre Bar 7, BRAVIA Theatre Bar 5, BRAVIA Theatre Sub 9, BRAVIA Theatre Sub 8 & BRAVIA Theatre Rear 9 and Rear 8.

Credit: Sony

V-Guard Windle Deco BLDC Ceiling Fan

V-Guard Windle Deco BLDC fan.

V-Guard Windle Deco BLDC fan.

Credit: V-Guard

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

BenQ MA320UG series PC monitor

BenQ MA320UG series for Mac computers.

BenQ MA320UG series for Mac computers.

Credit: BenQ

Whirlpool 360° Bloomwash Pro

Whirlpool 360° Bloomwash Pro.

Whirlpool 360° Bloomwash Pro.

Credit: Whirlpool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Hindware Grace Black PVD Kitchen Sink

Hindware Grace Black PVD Kitchen Sink.

Hindware Grace Black PVD Kitchen Sink.

Credit: Hindware

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 June 2026, 10:19 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechSonyAndroidOnePluslaptopsMotorolaGadgets WeeklyBenQEarphonesTabletcomputermonitorAsusAndroid TabletFandisplayTWShome theatreWhirlpoolMacTWS earbuds

Follow us on :

Follow Us