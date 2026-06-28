Gadgets Weekly: OnePlus Nord Buds 4, Motorola Moto Pad 70 PRO and more

Motorola Moto Pad 70 Pro.
Asus ROG unveils Zephyrus Duo, Zephyrus G14 & G16, TUF Gaming A14 and ProArt PZ14
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo, Zephyrus G14 & G16, TUF Gaming A14 and ProArt PZ14.
Sony's new line of BRAVIA Theatre Audio devices
Sony unveils BRAVIA Theatre Trio, BRAVIA Theatre Bar 7, BRAVIA Theatre Bar 5, BRAVIA Theatre Sub 9, BRAVIA Theatre Sub 8 & BRAVIA Theatre Rear 9 and Rear 8.
V-Guard Windle Deco BLDC Ceiling Fan
V-Guard Windle Deco BLDC fan.
BenQ MA320UG series PC monitor
BenQ MA320UG series for Mac computers.
Whirlpool 360° Bloomwash Pro
Whirlpool 360° Bloomwash Pro.
Hindware Grace Black PVD Kitchen Sink
Hindware Grace Black PVD Kitchen Sink.
Published 28 June 2026, 10:19 IST