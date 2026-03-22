<p>Technology companies ŌURA, Realme, Oppo, Philips and others launched smartphones, smart rings, smart home appliances, accessories, and more this week (March 16-22, 2026).</p><p>DH's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/samsung-rolls-out-galaxy-forever-programme-in-india-3938601">Gadgets Weekly</a> edition features the latest personal technology products and related events, keeping you informed about everything happening in the world of consumer electronics.</p>.<p>Finnish healthcare brand ŌURA earlier this week made its debut in India with the launch of the Oura Ring 4 series.</p><p>Unlike the smart watch, ŌURARing 4 is designed for everyday life. It acts as a personal health companion and can track more than 50 health and wellness metrics.</p><p>With the data, users will get clear, personalised insights through the Oura App (iOS and Android).</p><p>Powered by ŌURA Smart Sensing technology, the Ring 4 uses smart algorithms and research-grade sensors that adjust to each person’s unique body – including finger shape, skin tone, and other individual differences. Its multi-wavelength sensing system and 18 signal pathways give a clearer, more reliable picture of the user's body, turning those signals into more precise, personalised health insights.</p><p>Oura Ring 4 is crafted from lightweight titanium with recessed sensors for all-day comfort, including during sleep. It is available in 12 sizes (4–15) and six colours-- Black, Silver, Stealth, Brushed Silver, Gold, and Rose Gold.</p><p>The new ŌURA Ring 4 series in silver and black colours costs Rs 28,900. Other models-- stealth, brushed silver, gold, and rose gold-- are priced at Rs 39,900.</p>.Samsung rolls out ‘Galaxy Forever’ programme in India .<p>OneChef comes with intuitive controls and guided cooking programs to help users make the dish with less hassle. It supports up to 33 smart cooking functions.</p><p>Powered by advanced AmbiHeat technology, the appliance uses intelligent temperature sensing and uniform heating to adapt to different dishes and cooking stages, and promises to deliver consistent taste and texture across a wide range of recipes.</p><p>It supports multiple cooking techniques such as air frying, stir frying, steaming, and boiling, within a single compact appliance. This approach helps simplify kitchen workflows while enabling home cooks to prepare a wide variety of dishes without juggling multiple appliances.</p><p>Philips OneChef costs Rs 19,995.</p>.Google Pixel 10a Review: Fine-tuned with new AI features.<p>OnePlus earlier this week launched the new Nord Buds 4 Pro series True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones in India.</p><p>OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro can block up to 55 decibels of noise, an effective noise reduction bandwidth of 5000Hz, the highest ever seen in the OnePlus Nord Buds series. </p><p>Further, OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro use advanced AI algorithms to monitor noise in real time, blocking out the background hubbub instantly, while users can also choose between light, moderate and maximum ANC. </p><p>Also, they're equipped with spatial audio to help deliver sound like it's coming from all sides, and even have a gaming-specific spatial audio mode tuned to give fans of BGMI, Free Fire and Call of Duty.</p><p>Besides supporting LHDC 5.0 for high definition music, they also support Bluetooth 6.0 to deliver nearly lossless high resolution audio and give even more stable connections in crowded environments with Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair support. </p><p>Each Bud weighs a little over four grams and features an IP55 rating. OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro also supports slide controls for volume. Users can also tap a Bud to start a playlist instantly with Spotify Tap, double-tap a Bud to take a photo and even tap a Bud to start their chosen AI assistant. Users with OnePlus devices running OxygenOS 15.0.1 or later can also use the HeyMelody app to enable seamless real-time translation between languages such as English, Hindi, Spanish and French.</p><p>OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro is slated to hit stores on March 23 for Rs 3,999 in India.</p>.Google search app gets Gemini-powered AI Mode in India.<p>It comes with a 6.76-inch full HD+(2408×1080p) display with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1200 nits peak brightness, dual-SIM slots, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a Type-C USB port, stereo speakers, and comes with MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability rating and IP68+IP69 water-and-dust resistant rating.</p><p>It is powered by 4nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo octa-core processor with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, Android 16-based OriginOS 6, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, a dual-camera module-- main 50MP (with Sony IMX852 sensor, f/1.8) with 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash, a 32MP (f/2.45) front camera, and a 7,200mAh battery with 44W charger.</p><p>It is available in three variants-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 18,999, Rs 20,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively.</p>.Garmin Watches finally get standalone WhatsApp app.<p>Beats and Nike earlier this week announced the first hardware collaboration in their shared history: Powerbeats Pro 2 – Nike Special Edition on March 18, 2026.</p><p>It flaunts Nike’s iconic 'Volt' colourway with a striking matte black, Volt-speckled charging case. Upon opening, users are greeted by Nike’s 'JUST DO IT' mantra printed inside the lid. </p><p>The earbuds feature signature wrap-around earhooks designed to stay put during heavy workouts and jogging. And also comes with an IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance rating.</p><p>It boasts of Adaptive Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode</p><p>Also, like the Apple AirPods Pro 3, Powerbeats Pro 2 features built-in Heart Rate Monitoring that syncs seamlessly with the Fitness app and Nike Run Club.</p><p>And, with full charge, it can deliver up to 45 hours of battery life with the charging case. It costs Rs 29,900.</p>.Poco X8 Pro, X8 Pro Max series launched in India.<p>The new RD280UG series comes in a 28-inch display panel with 4K+ resolution, 3:2 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate.</p><p>The display is made by a software professional. It features a Nano Matte finish, which reduces reflections and glare, and ensures consistent clarity across different lighting conditions, so developers can focus without distraction.</p><p>It also boasts of BenQ’s intelligent Coding Modes, which can adapt the display to different visual preferences and workflows. Whether working in dark themes, light themes, or switching between environments, developers experience optimised contrast and readability that reduces strain and speeds up scanning and debugging.</p><p>There is also the 'Paper Color Mode', which offers a softer visual experience for moments when eyes need relief, supporting longer, more comfortable sessions.</p><p>It also comes with MoonHalo bias lighting feature, which creates balanced ambient illumination that reduces contrast strain, while Night Hours Protection minimises eye fatigue during low-light usage. It supports macOS, Windows, and Linux.</p><p>With a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3:2 aspect ratio, developers can scroll smoothly through large codebases and view more lines of code at once, improving context awareness and reducing interruptions. Enhanced contrast and pixel clarity ensure sharper characters and clearer syntax differentiation, helping developers process information faster. It costs Rs 64,990.</p>.'Hit the road more confidently': Google rolls out 3D immersive navigation feature to Maps.<p>Samsung's new 'Maintenance mode' creates a separate operating environment on the device, allowing service technicians to carry out diagnostics and repairs without exposure to user data.</p><p>It ensures all the sensitive files, contacts, and personal apps remain completely hidden and locked.</p><p>Once activated, access to service personnel is limited strictly to essential system functions, keeping personal information securely locked.</p>.Google Maps gets Gemini AI-powered conversational search 'Ask Maps' feature.<p>Realme earlier this week unveiled the P4 Lite 5G in India. It features a 6.8-inch HD+ (1570×720p) IPS LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 900 nits peak brightness.</p><p>It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, a Type-C port, hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano + nano or a microSD card), IP64 water splash ratings, and MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability.</p><p>It also features 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0, 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable 2TB with microSD), main 13MP (f/2.2) rear camera with LED flash, a 5MP (f/2.0) front camera (both the front and back camera can record up to 1080p videos at 30 frames per second) and a 7,000mAh battery with 15W charging speed.</p><p>It comes in three storage options-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 12,999, Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively.</p>.Xiaomi Pad 8 review: Versatile mid-range Android tablet.<p>It features a 6.75-inch HD+ (1570×720p) with 120Hz refresh rate, a pixel density of 256 ppi (pixels per inch), and a fingerprint sensor.</p><p>It comes with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core, Android 16-based ColorOS, 4GB/6GB RAM, 128GB, dual-camera module-- 50MP (f/1.8, FOV: 76-degree, 5P lens, AF)+ 2MP monochrome (f/2.4, FOV 89-degree, 3P lens) with LED flash, 5MP front camera, and a 6,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It is available in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,999, respectively.</p>.OnePlus Nord 6 series tipped to launch early next month; what to expect.<p>Fujifilm has launched a new entry-level instant camera model, Instax Mini 13 series. </p><p>The mini 13 is an analogue instant camera that enhances the design and features of the Instax Mini 12. It boasts of a pop-inspired design with a soft, rounded 3D form factor.</p><p>The Mini 13 offers simple operation. The user has to just turn the lens on, frame the shot, and press the shutter button. It features newly added 2-second and 10-second self-timers. The 2-second timer lets the user get selfies by preparing for expression and pose without worrying about camera shake when pressing the shutter button. </p><p>Meanwhile, the 10-second timer gets more time to experiment with poses, framing, and shooting distance by allowing the user to place the camera down to capture full-body shots and more. </p><p>The new Instax Mini 13 series costs Rs 10,999. The company also introduced a mini format film 'PASTEL GALAXY' featuring vivid glossy colour gradations. It is priced at Rs 899. </p>.iQOO 15R review: Powerful performer with gorgeous looks.<p>It features a 6.75-inch HD+ (1604 x 720p) screen with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1125 nits peak brightness, hybrid dual-SIM, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and an IP69 dust-and-water-resistant rating.</p><p>It comes with a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core processor with 1072MHz ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 16-based ColorOS 16, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB), a dual-camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.8) + 2MP (f/2.4) portrait sensor with LED flash, an 8MP front camera, and a 7,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging capability.</p><p>It is available in three colours-- ice blue, prism violet and prism white. It comes in three variants-- 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage--- for Rs 17,999, Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively.</p>.Apple unveils AirPods Max 2 with better ANC capabilities.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>