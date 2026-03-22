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Gadgets Weekly: OURA Ring 4 series smart wearable, Philips OneChef and more

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition features the latest personal technology products and related events, keeping you informed about everything happening in the world of consumer electronics.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 00:30 IST
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ŌURA Ring 4 series

Ōura Ring 4.

Ōura Ring 4.

Credit: Ōura

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Philips OneChef

Philips OneChef.

Philips OneChef.

Credit: Philips

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro.

Credit: OnePlus

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Vivo T5x series

Vivo T5x 5G series.

Vivo T5x 5G series.

Credit: Vivo

Powerbeats Pro 2 – Nike Special Edition

Beats x Nike Powerbeats Pro 2.

Beats x Nike Powerbeats Pro 2.

Credit: Beats

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BenQ RD280UG

BenQ RD280UG.

BenQ RD280UG.

Credit: BenQ

Samsung launches 'Maintenance mode' for Galaxy devices in India

Samsung's brings Maintenance mode.

Samsung's brings Maintenance mode.

Credit: Samsung

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Realme P4 Lite 5G

Realme P4 Lite 5G.

Realme P4 Lite 5G.

Credit: Realme

Oppo A6s 5G series

Oppo A6s 5G.

Oppo A6s 5G.

Credit: Oppo

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Fujifilm Instax Mini 13 series

Fujifilm Instax Mini 13.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 13.

Credit: Fujifilm

Oppo K14 5G

Oppo K14 5G.

Oppo K14 5G.

Credit: Oppo

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Published 22 March 2026, 00:30 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsgadgetsAppleDH TechSamsungOnePlusOppoRealmeGadgets WeeklyCrossbeatsPhilipsBenQVivoFujifilmNikeSmart Ring

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