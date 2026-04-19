<p>Technology companies Portronics, Intex and others launched projectors, smart TVs, smartphones and more this week (April 13-19, 2026).</p><p>DH's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets-weekly-lenovos-new-yoga-ideapad-series-pcs-logitech-g-pro-x2-superstrike-mouse-and-more-3963225">Gadgets Weekly</a> edition features the latest personal technology products and related events, keeping you informed about everything happening in the world of consumer electronics. </p>.<p>It sports a sleek silver finish and a 270-degree adjustable design. It can offer native 1080p Full HD resolution with up to 10,000 lumens brightness, to deliver sharp visuals and vibrant colours.</p><p>It can support screen sizes of up to 120 inches, well-suited for movies, gaming, sports, and presentations.</p><p>It promises long-lasting lamp life of up to 50,000 hours. The device runs Android 13-based Whale TV OS and comes pre-installed with Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and more.</p><p>It also comes with smart features like autofocus, auto keystone correction, auto alignment, and obstacle avoidance, ensuring a quick and hassle-free setup.</p><p>The projector houses a built-in 5W speaker to offer clear and balanced audio output. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, and versatile connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, to ensure seamless compatibility with smartphones, laptops, and other devices. Additionally, it also supports wireless screen mirroring for effortless, cable-free content casting. It costs Rs 19,999.</p>.Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro review: Stylish TWS earphones with exceptionally good ANC capabilities.<p>Intex's all-new LED-GQ6511 (65-inch) and LED-GQ7511 (75-inch) boast QLED display technology with 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160). It promises to deliver richer colours and deeper contrast.</p><p>Built on a frameless ADS panel for wider viewing angles, the TVs support Dolby Vision, HDR, and MEMC for smoother motion and enhanced clarity, even in fast-paced content such as live sports or action movies.</p><p>It supports peak brightness of 400 nits and advanced colour optimisation ensures consistent performance across lighting conditions.</p><p>It runs Google TV OS and supports a personalised content interface with access to apps such as YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar, along with the Google Play Store. Built-in Chromecast enables easy casting from smartphones, while the interface simplifies content discovery across apps and live TV.</p><p>Intex TV is powered by a quad-core processor with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The TVs ensure smooth navigation and responsive performance for app-based viewing and multitasking.</p><p>On the audio front, Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos support, combined with dual 15W box speakers, can deliver balanced, immersive sound suited for large-screen viewing.</p><p>Connectivity options include multiple HDMI and USB ports, Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and Chromecast support. A voice-enabled remote with Google Assistant allows users to control content and connected devices through voice commands.</p><p>Intex LED-GQ6511 (65-inch) and LED-GQ7511 (75-inch) cost Rs 97,499 and Rs 1,16,999, respectively.</p>.Nothing launches 'Warp' file cross-platform sharing app for Android phones, Windows, Mac PCs.<p>The new Gigabyte monitor boasts a full HD (1920×1080p) display with a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GTG) response time to deliver ultra-smooth gameplay.</p><p>It comes with 120 per cent sRGB colour gamut to ensure the content appears vibrant and accurate on the screen.</p><p>Besides ergonomic design, it comes with built-in speakers. The Gigabyte G25F2A gaming monitor is the company's first made-in-India product and is expected to hit stores soon.</p>.Oppo F33, F33 Pro with MediaTek 6360 Max silicon launched in India.<p>The T5 Pro sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (2800 × 1260p) AMOLED screen, with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 5000 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, and a 20:9 aspect ratio.</p><p>It features an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slots, stereo speakers, a Type-C USB port, comes with IP68 + IP69 water-and-dust resistant rating, and Military-grade durability (MIL- STD-810H) certification.</p><p>Inside, it is powered by Qualcomm's 4nm class Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with Adreno 810 GPU, Android 16-based OriginOS 6, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a 9020mAh battery with 90W fast charging capability.</p><p>It is guaranteed to get three years of Android OS updates (2029) and five years of security patches up to 2031.</p><p>It supports generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) tools--- AI Creation, AI Transcript, AI Search, AI DocMaster, AI Erase13 and AI UHD to further refine images.</p><p>It also houses a dual-camera module-- main 50MP (with 1/1.95-inch Sony IMX882 sensor, f/1.79, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 2MP depth sensor ( f/2.4) with LED flash. It can record 4K videos. On the front, it has a 32MP camera for selfies and video calling.</p><p>Both the front and the primary cameras on the back can record high-resolution 4K videos.</p><p>Vivo T5 Pro comes in two colours -- Glacier Blue and Cosmic Black. It comes in three configurations-- the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB + 256GB storage, at Rs 29,999, Rs 33,999, and Rs 39,999, respectively.</p>.Google brings Gemini AI Personal Intelligence feature to India.<p>The device sports a 6.9-inch HD+ (1600 x 720p) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.</p><p>It also boasts eye safety certifications from TÜV Rheinland: Low Blue Light (Software Solution), Circadian Friendly, and Flicker Free.</p><p>It comes with an IP52 water-splash-resistant rating, a 3.5 mm audio jack, FM radio, triple-slots (two nano SIMs and a microSD card), a type-C USB port, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.</p><p>It houses a 12nm class 1.8 GHz UNISOC T7250 octa-core processor with Mali-G57 MP1 GPU, Android 16-based Xiaomi HyperOS 3, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 2TB), and a 6,300mAh battery with 15W wired charging speed and 7.5W wired reverse charging capability.</p><p>It houses a 32MP (f/2.2) dual-camera with LED flash on the back, and an 8MP (f/2.0) front camera for selfies and video calling.</p><p>It is available in two variants-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 12,499 and Rs 13,499, respectively.</p>.Google turns on end-to-end encryption security on Gmail for smartphones.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>