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Gadgets Weekly: Portronics Beem 570 and more

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition features the latest personal technology products and related events, keeping you informed about everything happening in the world of consumer electronics.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 00:42 IST
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Portronics Beem 570

Portronics Beem 570.

Portronics Beem 570.

Credit: Portronics

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Intex LED-GQ series smart TVs

Intex LED-GQ series smart TV.

Intex LED-GQ series smart TV.

Credit: Intex

Gigabyte G25F2A gaming monitor

Gigabyte G25F2A series gaming monitor.

Gigabyte G25F2A series gaming monitor.

Credit: GIGABYTE

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Vivo T5 Pro

Vivo T5 Pro.

Vivo T5 Pro.

Credit: Vivo

Redmi A7 Pro

Redmi A7 Pro.

Redmi A7 Pro.

Credit: Xiaomi India

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Published 19 April 2026, 00:42 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsgamingDH Techsmartphonessmart TVGadgets WeeklyRedmiVivocomputerPortronicsGigabytepersonal computer

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