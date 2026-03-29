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Gadgets Weekly: Redmi 15A, Samsung Galaxy Book6 PCs and more

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition features the latest personal technology products and related events, keeping you informed about everything happening in the world of consumer electronics.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 00:32 IST
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Xiaomi Redmi 15A

Redmi 15A.

Redmi 15A.

Credit: Xiaomi

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Samsung Galaxy Book6 series

Samsung Galaxy Book6 series.

Samsung Galaxy Book6 series.

Credit: Samsung

OnePlus expands after-sales service centres in India

OnePlus to expand service centres to 600 across India.

OnePlus to expand service centres to 600 across India.

Credit: OnePlus

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Tecno Spark 50 5G

Tecno Spark 50 5G.

Tecno Spark 50 5G.

Credit: Tecno Mobile

Samsung's 2026 Bespoke AI WindFree Air Conditioners

Samsung's 2026 Bespoke AI WindFree Air Conditioners.

Samsung's 2026 Bespoke AI WindFree Air Conditioners.

Credit: Samsung

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Xiaomi reports record growth in fiscal year 2025

A man walks past a logo of Xiaomi.

A man walks past a logo of Xiaomi.

Credit: Reuters File Photo 

Samsung brings new features to SmartThings Family Care in India

With the SmartThings app, users will be able to see if home appliances need repair at their parents' home.

With the SmartThings app, users will be able to see if home appliances need repair at their parents' home.

Credit: Samsung

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Godrej brings new 2026 series smart ACs

Godrej brings new 2026 series smart ACs.

Godrej brings new 2026 series smart ACs.

Credit: Godrej

Vivo Y11 5G and Y21 5G series

Vivo Y11 (left) and Y21 (right).

Vivo Y11 (left) and Y21 (right).

Credit: Vivo India

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Published 29 March 2026, 00:32 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidSamsungOnePlussmartphonesGodrejGadgets WeeklyTecno MobileXiaomiRedmiVivoAir ConditionerMediaTekLaptopACUnisocTecno

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