Gadgets Weekly: Sony BRAVIA 7 Mini LED smart TV series and more

Technology companies Samsung, Asus, Sony, Realme, and others launched mobile phone, smart TV, computer, accessories and more this week (July 1-7, 2024).
DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything happening in consumer electronics.
Sony BRAVIA 7 Mini LED series smart TV.
Photo Credit: Sony
It boasts Mini LED panel with XR Contrast Booster. It can enhance the depth and detail of images by precisely controlling the backlighting. This technology results in deeper blacks and brighter whites, giving a dynamic contrast.
With XR Triluminos Pro technology, TV supports a wider colour spectrum than conventional TVs, producing more natural and precise colours. Additionally, XR Clear Image technology and XR Motion Clarity features minimize the noise and blur to ensure that the fast-moving scenes remain crisp and clear on the screen.
With XR 4K Upscaling technology, it can boost the video quality up to 4K resolution to deliver an immersive viewing experience.
Sony BRAVIA 7 Mini LED series.
Photo Credit: Sony
The new Sony TV runs on Google TV OS. Users get access to 400,000 movies and TV episodes, plus 10,000 apps and games. It supports the PlayStation 5 series gaming console.
The BRAVIA 7 Mini LED series comes in three sizes-- 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch. Initially, the company will be offering two variants--K-55XR70 (55-inch) and K-65XR70 (65-inch)-- for Rs 1,82,900 and Rs 2,29,900, respectively. Sony will release the 75-inch model (K-75XR70) a little later in the year.
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra series.
Photo Credit: Samsung
It sports a big 16-inch 3K Dynamic AMOLED 2X touch display, supports 120Hz refresh rate and boasts Visioon Booster, which enables the screen to automatically increase the brightness when the device is outdoors. Also, it comes with anti-reflective screen to reduce glare and also ensure there is less strain on the eyes.
The company offers multiple CPU options-- Intel Core Ultra 9 or 7 processors-- with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070((with 8GB GDDR6)/4050 (with 6GB GDDR6). They boast advanced NPU, NVIDIA TensorRT, DLSS technology, bigger vapor chamber for efficient heat dissipation. It promises better performance compared to the previous generation Galaxy Bool3 Ultra.
It will be available in 16GB, 32GB (LPDDRX), 512GB/1TB storage options and a 76Wh battery with 140W charger. IT can reach from zero to 55 per cent capacity in just 30 minutes.
It also comes with a 2MP full HD camera, HDMI 2.1 port, and a large touchpad and type-C Thunderbolt 4 port, which can support 8X faster file transfers than USB 3.2. Its price starts at Rs 2,33,990.
Dyson Airstrait straightener.
Photo Credit: Dyson
It boasts advanced technology that can straighten the wet hair without using extreme temperatures.
It features intelligent heat control. Glass bead thermistors measure the temperature of the airflow up to 16 times per second to prevent heat damage and protect hair’s natural shine. And, this data is sent to the microprocessor which regulates the heating element, ensuring airflow doesn’t exceed the temperature required.
Inside, it houses a 27mm Hyperdymium motor. It is small, light and powerful enough to generate the airflow needed to dry and straighten hair simultaneously, from wet.
A 13-blade impeller spins up to 106,000rpm, propelling over 11.9 litres of air through the machine per second. This generates up to 3.5kPa of air pressure, enough to straighten hair as it dries.
It offers three modes-- ‘Wet’, ‘Dry’ and ‘Cool’. The ‘Wet’ and ‘Dry’ modes are pre-set with the specific heat and airflow combination for the best results. In ‘Wet’ mode, users can choose among three heat settings of <80°C (175°F), 100°C (212°F), and 115°C (239°F).
In ‘Dry’ mode, choose between <100°C (212°F) or 130°C (266°F) or a top-up 'boost' mode at 130 °C.
For airflow control, there are two-speed settings, low flow and high flow, as well as a cold shot and root drying mode.
The company offers Dyson Airstrait straightener-- Prussian Blue/Rich Copper and Bright Nickel/Rich Copper.-- for Rs 45,900.
Fujifilm instaxmini SE.
Photo Credit: Fujifilm
The new camera can instantly print photos. It comes with enhanced features, brightness control and a sleek design.
The film size is 86 mm x 54 mm, with a picture area of 62 mm x 46 mm. The camera can develop the colour photo in about 90 seconds. It features a 0.4x viewfinder with a target spot for easy framing. The lens has a 60 mm focal length and can capture subjects from 23.6 inches (0.6 m) and beyond.
The camera includes a 1/60 second shutter speed and manual exposure control for a hands-on experience.
It will be available in green, blue, pink, purple and light gray colours in combo packs of 10 and 40 shots in retail stores,
The 'mini SE Fun Pack' with 10 shots is priced at Rs. 8,499 and the 'mini SE JoyPack' with 40 shots is priced at Rs. 9,999.
Realme C63 series
Photo Credit: Realme India
It sports a 6.74-inch HD+ (1600x720p) IPS LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, and supports up to 450 nits peak brightness. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, speakers (at the base) and triple SIM slots (two for nano SIMs and one for microSD card).
It houses a 12nm UNISOC T612 octa-core chipset with Mali-G57 GPU, Android 14-based Realme UI, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB storage(expandable up to 2TB), dual-camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.8) + depth sensor with LED flash, a 8MP (f/2.0) front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 44W charger.
The company is offering the device in two colours-- jade green and leather blue-- for Rs 8,999.
