Gadgets Weekly: Sony BRAVIA 7 Mini LED smart TV series and more

It boasts advanced technology that can straighten the wet hair without using extreme temperatures.

It features intelligent heat control. Glass bead thermistors measure the temperature of the airflow up to 16 times per second to prevent heat damage and protect hair’s natural shine. And, this data is sent to the microprocessor which regulates the heating element, ensuring airflow doesn’t exceed the temperature required.

Inside, it houses a 27mm Hyperdymium motor. It is small, light and powerful enough to generate the airflow needed to dry and straighten hair simultaneously, from wet.

A 13-blade impeller spins up to 106,000rpm, propelling over 11.9 litres of air through the machine per second. This generates up to 3.5kPa of air pressure, enough to straighten hair as it dries.

It offers three modes-- ‘Wet’, ‘Dry’ and ‘Cool’. The ‘Wet’ and ‘Dry’ modes are pre-set with the specific heat and airflow combination for the best results. In ‘Wet’ mode, users can choose among three heat settings of <80°C (175°F), 100°C (212°F), and 115°C (239°F).

In ‘Dry’ mode, choose between <100°C (212°F) or 130°C (266°F) or a top-up 'boost' mode at 130 °C.

For airflow control, there are two-speed settings, low flow and high flow, as well as a cold shot and root drying mode.

The company offers Dyson Airstrait straightener-- Prussian Blue/Rich Copper and Bright Nickel/Rich Copper.-- for Rs 45,900.