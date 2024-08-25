Gadgets Weekly: Sony BRAVIA 9 mini LED 4K TV, Oppo F27 and more

Technology companies Sony, Infinixi, Oppo and others launched a smartphone, smart TV, earphones, accessories and more this week (August 19-25, 2024).
DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything happening in consumer electronics.
Sony BRAVIA 9 Mini LED 4K TV series.
Photo Credit: Sony India
The new Sony TV features BRAVIA XR Mini LED technology, which promises to offer exceptional depth, intense contrast, and stunning brightness. It offers four times more pixels than HD and ensures a clearer, more detailed picture.
The display panel comes with XR Contrast Booster 30, which enhances the depth and detail of images by precisely controlling the backlighting. This technology results in deeper blacks and brighter whites, giving a dynamic contrast that brings scenes to life. The Mini LED panel also improves viewing angles, ensuring consistent picture quality from any seat in the room.
With XR Triluminos Pro technology, the Bravia 9 series supports billions of accurate colours and promises to deliver a good viewing experience. This advanced technology enhances colour precision and depth, ensuring that every hue is displayed with stunning clarity.
Also, the new Sony TV features the latest XR 4K Upscaling, XR Clear Image, and XR Motion Clarity technologies, ensuring every scene is rendered with exceptional clarity and precision.
It also features X-Anti Reflection to minimise reflection and X-Wide Angle technology provides vivid real-world colours from any angle.
Sony BRAVIA 9 Mini LED 4K TV series.
Photo Credit: Sony India
And, it boasts of Acoustic Multi-Audio+ with a Beam Tweeter at the top and Frame Tweeters on the sides. It promises to deliver immersive cinematic surround sound. Every sound is positioned accurately, enhancing the viewing experience. Acoustic Center Sync integrates the sound system, such as a soundbar, with the TV, ensuring that the sound precisely matches the action on the screen for a home cinema setup.
The new Voice Zoom 3 technology uses AI algorithms to recognize and adjust the volume of human dialogue, making even soft speech clear and prominent. This feature works exceptionally well with BRAVIA Theatre home audio products, creating a seamless sound experience where audio appears to come directly from the TV screen.
It runs Google TV OS and supports thousands of OTT apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLiv and more. It comes in two sizes-- 75-inch (75XR90) and 85-inch(85XR90)-- for Rs 4,49,990 and Rs 5,99,990, respectively.
Oppo F27 series.
Credit: Oppo India
It features a 6.67-inch full HD+(2400×1080p) AMOLED screen. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2100 nits peak brightness.
It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, IP64 dust-and-water-splash resistance, type-c port and hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano+nano or microSD card).
The new Oppo phone houses a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core processor with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 14-based ColorOS 14, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, and 5000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging.
The F27 flaunts dual-camera module--main 50MP (ƒ/1.8 aperture, Omnivision OV50D sensor) + 2MP portrait camera (f/2.4, Omnivision OV02B1B sensor) with LED flash. On the front, it houses a 32MP camera (with f/2.4, Sony IMX615 sensor).
It is available in storage options-- 128GB and 256GB-- for Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively.
Marshall Emberton III (left) and Willen II (right) speakers.
Credit: Marshall
Both Emberton III and Willen II come with an IP67 dust and waterproof rating, meaning it can survive submerged in water for close to one metre (3 feet) for a period of up to 30 minutes. The speakers are also Bluetooth LE Audio-ready.
The Emberton III features True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound delivery system. It offers superior spatial and binaural sound that flows around the user, filling any space. Also, it has a built-in microphone, making hands-free talking much simpler and clearer.
Though Willen II is smaller in size, it still has a slightly larger frame than its predecessor, to maximise bass and overall acoustic performance. Improved drivers mean that every frequency gets its time and delivers balanced sound at any volume the user chooses.
With a full charge, the Emberton III delivers more than 32 hours of battery life. And, Willen II can last a litter over 17 hours.
The Emberton III and Willen II are available for Rs 17,999 and Rs 12,499 respectively.
The new Galaxy A55 placed inside an aquarium with water during a demo at a Samsung event in Bengaluru on March 21, 2024.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G deliver the best of Samsung’s flagship mobile innovations and now come with Circle to Search with Google, an AI feature.
Under the limited period offer, Galaxy A55 5G will be available at a net effective starting price of Rs 33,999, while Galaxy A35 5G will be available at a net effective starting price of Rs 25,999.
Customers can also avail attractive bank cashback of Rs 6,000 on Galaxy A55 5G and Rs 5,000 on Galaxy A35 5G, when buying these smartphones using credit cards from leading banks. They can also avail of EMIs of up to six months.
Customers can also go for an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 6,000 on Galaxy A55 5G and up to Rs 5,000 on Galaxy A35 5G. However, customers can avail of either bank cashback or an upgrade bonus.
Samsung Galaxy A55 series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Both the new Galaxy A35 and A55 feature the same design language. They sport a 6.6-inch full HD+ super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and vision booster technology. And, on the back, they feature a triple camera module and a 5,000mAh battery.
But, the new smartphones differ in terms of processor and camera hardware.
The Galaxy A55 features Exynos 1480 octa-core processor, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage and a triple-camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.8, autofocus, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) backed by 12MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2) and 5MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. It also features a 32MP (f/2.2) front camera for selfies and video calls.
Samsung Galaxy A35 series phone.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The Galaxy A35 5G comes with an Exynos 1380 octa-core processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage and a triple-camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.8, autofocus and OIS: Optical Image stabilisation) backed by 8MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2) and a 5MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. On the front, it houses a 13MP camera (f/2.2).
The Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G have multiple flagship features including Gorilla Glass Victus+, camera features enhanced by AI, Samsung Knox Vault, four OS upgrades and five years of security updates.
Nu Republic(R) Cybotron Spin 10000 mAh Powerbank.
Credit: Nu Republic (R)
The new Powerbacnk comes in a slim form factor with a metallic design, and a fidget spinner integrated into the case.
It offers 22.5W fast-charging, dedicated ports for Type C (Input/Output), Type L (Input) and USB-A(Output).
It also comes with a bright LED display and wireless charging capability for smartphones. The Cybotron Spin Power Bank also supports quick recharge - plug in a 65W fast charger and recharge the Powerbank in 60 minutes. It costs Rs 2,499.
Vivo X100 5G series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Interested Vivo phone owners can contest in six distinct categories: Nature & Wildlife, Architecture, Portraits, Night & Light, Motion and Street Photography.
The contest will close on September 8 and the jury will select 30 finalists. These finalists will have to undergo another photography challenge and submit their work for final evaluation.
They will also get to attend photography masterclasses led by renowned photographers and jury members Vineet Vohra, Rakesh Pulapa, and Aamir Wani, to further refine their photography skills.
The grand prize winner will receive a cash prize of Rs 5 lakhs, while six category winners will win a Vivo X100 Pro each at the grand finale event in Mumbai.
Infinix Buds Neo (left) and XE27 TWS (left).
Credit: Infinix
Infinix XE27 TWS earphones feature advanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, ensuring immersive sound in any environment.
The Quad-Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) system, promises to deliver crystal-clear calls, while the Low Latency Gaming Mode ensures perfect sync between gaming on the phone and audio to the ears.
XE27 comes in a slim and elegant design with premium built quality and supports an IPX4 water-splash-resistant rating. The stem of the earbuds features multifunctional touch control. The earbuds Flash Connect (Google Fast Pair tech) to pair with the primary phone with less hassle. It comes in white and blue colours for Rs 1,699.
On the other hand, the Buds Neo boasts Quad-Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for superior call quality and a dedicated WeLife app for customisable settings and updates. Like its counterpart, the Buds Neo features a Low Latency Gaming Mode, Multifunctional Touch Control, and IPX4 Water Resistance, ensuring a versatile and user-friendly experience. It comes in two colours-- black flame and white pearl-- for Rs 1,399.
