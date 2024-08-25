Gadgets Weekly: Sony BRAVIA 9 mini LED 4K TV, Oppo F27 and more

The new Sony TV features BRAVIA XR Mini LED technology, which promises to offer exceptional depth, intense contrast, and stunning brightness. It offers four times more pixels than HD and ensures a clearer, more detailed picture.

The display panel comes with XR Contrast Booster 30, which enhances the depth and detail of images by precisely controlling the backlighting. This technology results in deeper blacks and brighter whites, giving a dynamic contrast that brings scenes to life. The Mini LED panel also improves viewing angles, ensuring consistent picture quality from any seat in the room.

With XR Triluminos Pro technology, the Bravia 9 series supports billions of accurate colours and promises to deliver a good viewing experience. This advanced technology enhances colour precision and depth, ensuring that every hue is displayed with stunning clarity.

Also, the new Sony TV features the latest XR 4K Upscaling, XR Clear Image, and XR Motion Clarity technologies, ensuring every scene is rendered with exceptional clarity and precision.

It also features X-Anti Reflection to minimise reflection and X-Wide Angle technology provides vivid real-world colours from any angle.