Gadgets Weekly: Sony's new APS-C mirrorless α6700 camera and more

Technology companies Sony, Goldmedal Electricals and more launched new camera, bladeless fan, water heater and more this week (November 20-26).
Sony APS-C mirrorless α6700 (ILCE-6700) camera
It boasts a back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS image sensor, which comes with approximately 26.0 effective megapixels, paired with an advanced BIONZ XR engine for exceptional imaging performance. Its standard ISO sensitivity spans 100 to 32000 for both stills and movies, allowing high-sensitivity, and low-noise shooting.
Sony's latest camera supports high-resolution 4K video recording at up to 120fps, a wide latitude of 14+ stops for capturing details in harsh or under-lit conditions, and features the S-Cinetone picture profile found in Sony’s professional Cinema Line for refined movie imagery that doesn’t require colour grading, and it delivers stunning representation of human skin tones.
It features a touch-operable vari-angle LCD monitor, coupled with a modern touch menu for hassle-free operation. It has customisable front dial and a switching dial for still images, movies, and S&Q modes are also there.
Sony APS-C Mirrorless a6700 series.
Credit: Sony
It also comes equipped with an optical 5-axis in-body image stabilisation system with 5.0 stops of shutter speed advantage for stills.
And, an Active Mode ensures stable footage. In terms of connectivity, the camera supports the Creators' App for seamless uploads of videos and still images to cloud services.
The ILCE-6700 with just the body costs Rs 1, 36,990. And, the ILCE-6700L camera along with Power Zoom Lens is priced at Rs 1,47,490. The new ILCE-6700M variant with 18–135 mm Zoom Lens will set you back by Rs 1,72,990.
Goldmedal Electricals' Oxyrich Air Purifying Bladeless Fan
It is a powerful air purifier and comes with real-time air quality in the room and the fan can be controlled through a magnetic remote control and a LED touch panel.
Oxyrich Air Purifying Bladeless Fan
Credit: Goldmedal Electricals
The fan supports a range of oscillation angles, including 30, 60, 90, and 120 degrees, allowing owners to customize the airflow direction to suit their preferences and the layout of the space.
It also comes with a programmable off-timer feature that allows users to set a specific time duration for the fan to operate before automatically turning off.
It costs Rs 35,999.
Infinix to launch Smart 8 HD series phone next month
It is slated to come with a 6.6-inch HD+ sunlight Readable display with 500 Nits peak brightness ensuring optimal visibility even under direct sunlight. It will also come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and support UFS 2.2 storage and Type C charging.
Infinix Smart 8 HD phone series.
Credit: Infinix
It is expected to come in four colors--Crystal Green, Shiny Gold, Timber Black, and Galaxy White-- on December 8.
Sony to bring in-camera signature and C2PA authentication to curb fake photos
Sony has built a new in-camera authenticity technology that offers a machine-based digital signature, removing the opportunity for undetected manipulation at the start.
The digital signature is made inside the camera at the moment of capture in the hardware chipset. This security feature is aimed at professionals wanting to safeguard the authenticity of their content and provides an extra layer of security to aid news agencies in their fight against falsified imagery.
Last month, Sony and AP conducted a field test to evaluate both capture authentication and workflow process/ To accomplish this, Sony partnered with Camera Bits – the company behind the industry standard workflow tool, Photo Mechanic. Alongside Sony and AP, Camera Bits created technology in Photo Mechanic that preserves the camera’s digital signature all the way through the metadata editing process.
Sony’s new in-camera signature and C2PA authentication features are scheduled to come with a firmware update in the newly announced Alpha 9 III, Alpha 1, and Alpha 7S III in the Spring of 2024.
Goldmedal Electricals brings new water heater series
It comes with a corrosion-resistant coating, a digital temperature display, and Dynoflow technology for quicker heating.
Goldmedal water heater
Goldmedal Electricals
It features eco-friendly insulation materials and is said to be highly efficient in terms of power consumption and comes with 4-star BEE and above and the company is offering up to 10 years of warranty.
It also boasts advanced safety features including precision temperature control, overheat protection, and pressure control valves to ensure a safe and reliable user experience.
Depending on the water storage capacity, the new line of Goldmedal water heaters are priced between Rs 5,000 and Rs. 24,000.
Asus ROG Phone 6.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Asus ROG Phone 6 gets big price cut in India
ROG Phone 6 with 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage, will be available both in White and Black colours for Rs 47,999 at Vijay Sales Stores, VijaySales online, Asus e-shop, Asus exclusive store, and ROG stores in India. Also, the company offers the device with lucrative EMI options starting at Rs 3,999/month (12 Months) with No cost EMI.
Samsung offers upskilling training to underprivileged students
Under its flagship program - Samsung Innovation Campus, the company has upskilled 3,000 less-privileged students from eight cities across India in future tech domains such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Big Data, and Coding and Programming.
Those opting for the AI course undergo 270 hours of theory training and complete 80 hours of project work while those doing the IoT or the Big Data course undergo 160 hours of training and complete 80 hours of project work. Participants opting for the Coding & Programming course do 80 hours of training and become part of a Hackathon.
The final batch of 120 students of Samsung Innovation Campus are from Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow.
This programme will help the students be job-ready and get relevant job placements. The students were
Samsung Innovation Campus Upskills 3,000 Less-Privileged Students in India.
Credit: Samsung India
Western Digital brings high-capacity HDD for data centres in India
Western Digital will be bringing in new 24TB CMR HDDs to data centre customers to design more cost-efficient, scalable, and sustainable infrastructure. The 24TB CMR HDDs and 28TB SMR HDDs will not only address the escalating demands of data-intensive applications but also contribute significantly to sustainability goals.
Credit: iQOO India
iQOO 12 to come with Android 14 OS
The upcoming phone will run on the Android 14-based Funtouch OS. It comes with all the benefits introduced in the new Android version, with a unique iQOO twist to deliver an enhanced, always-smooth user experience.
iQOO 12 will be the first non-pixel smartphone to come with Android 14 out of the box.
