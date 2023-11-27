Gadgets Weekly: Sony's new APS-C mirrorless α6700 camera and more

Technology companies Sony, Goldmedal Electricals and more launched new camera, bladeless fan, water heater and more this week (November 20-26).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Sony APS-C mirrorless α6700 (ILCE-6700) camera

It boasts a back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS image sensor, which comes with approximately 26.0 effective megapixels, paired with an advanced BIONZ XR engine for exceptional imaging performance. Its standard ISO sensitivity spans 100 to 32000 for both stills and movies, allowing high-sensitivity, and low-noise shooting.

Sony's latest camera supports high-resolution 4K video recording at up to 120fps, a wide latitude of 14+ stops for capturing details in harsh or under-lit conditions, and features the S-Cinetone picture profile found in Sony’s professional Cinema Line for refined movie imagery that doesn’t require colour grading, and it delivers stunning representation of human skin tones.

It features a touch-operable vari-angle LCD monitor, coupled with a modern touch menu for hassle-free operation. It has customisable front dial and a switching dial for still images, movies, and S&Q modes are also there.