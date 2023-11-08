5 Best Air Purifiers to buy this November

The rise in vehicle purchases and marked rise in infrastructures projects in cities around India, usually indicates a rosy picture that the country is prospering and fast developing.

But, these very things are giving rise to particulate pollution. Also, up north with increased stubble buring around Delhi, the city has become a gas chamber and govt is forced to close schools for children and planning to introduce odd-even vehicle rules to control the fumes.

Recent studies have shown the air pollution can affect cognitive abilities, particularly among vulnerable age groups such as the elderly, young children and pregnant women.

Now, It has become necessity to own an air purifier system at home. With festive season sale going on e-commerce sites and retail stores, several companies are offering lucrative discounts on products. Here are some of the best air purifiers worth checking out.