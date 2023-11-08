5 Best Air Purifiers to buy this November

The rise in vehicle purchases and marked rise in infrastructures projects in cities around India, usually indicates a rosy picture that the country is prospering and fast developing.
But, these very things are giving rise to particulate pollution. Also, up north with increased stubble buring around Delhi, the city has become a gas chamber and govt is forced to close schools for children and planning to introduce odd-even vehicle rules to control the fumes.
Recent studies have shown the air pollution can affect cognitive abilities, particularly among vulnerable age groups such as the elderly, young children and pregnant women.
Now, It has become necessity to own an air purifier system at home. With festive season sale going on e-commerce sites and retail stores, several companies are offering lucrative discounts on products. Here are some of the best air purifiers worth checking out.
Sharp Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W (White)
With Dual Purification method, it uses patented Plasmacluster Ion Technology and other filters (Pre-Filter, HEPA, Carbon) to capture minute particulate pollutants and also eliminate odours at home.
The HEPA Filter can trap up to 99.97% allergens and microscopic dust as smallest as 0.3-micron and has a standard life of up to two years. The Active Carbon Filter can deodourize the air and remove Volatile Organic Compound (VOCs), absorbs cigarette odour, pet odour and many other common household odours. It also has a standard life of up to two years. It costs Rs 9,490 (against MRP: 16,500) on Amazon.
Xiaomi Air Purifier 4
The air purifier module is made from weather-resistant ABS polymer material. It features a well-designed matrix of holes around the block, that add value to the design of the air purifier.
The company has incorporated a multi-layer filter module at the base, which takes air from all directions and pushes the purified air to the top. Inside, the filter module houses a new True HEPA filter (ant-bacterial and anti-viral coating), an activated carbon filter, and a negative air ioniser, which helps in reducing odours and make the air in the house smell fresh.
Also, it comes with TÜV Rheinland Allergy Care Certification, which means, even the pollens, are filtered. There will be less sneezing at home, particularly for those living in Bengaluru.
The standard Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier model can cover a large area of 516 sq.ft, which is more than enough for any average room of a house in India. It costs Rs 13,999 against MRP Rs 19,999.
Dyson Purifier Cool Gen 1
It boasts proprietary core filtration technology, featuring fully sealed HEPA filters. It can capture up to 99.95% of ultrafine particles as small as 0.1 microns.
Also, it can even remove allergens and bacteria, whereas the activated carbon filter can absorb gases, odours and VOCs.
With the massive Dyson Air Multifier system, it can deliver 290 litres per second of smooth and powerful airflow. It is said to be tested under real-world conditions, to ensure the machine delivers optimal performance for whole-room purification. Beyond purification and powerful projection, it also has 350-degree oscillation. It costs Rs 39,900.
Philips Air Purifier AC3055/60
It boasts Vitashield Intelligent Auto Purification and can eliminate 99.97 per cent airborne pollutants as small as 0.003 microns, 800 times smaller than PM2.5 particles.
It comes with professional grade sensor, which can automatically scan pollutants in air 60,000 times per minute to filter out dust mites, pollen, pet dander, bacteria and other stuff in real time. It is best suited for rooms up to 54 sq mt. (581 sq. ft) size.
It can clean the air in 20sqm room in less than eight minutes with new 3D air circulation system and can deliver high particle clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 400m3/h. It costs Rs 24,999 (against Rs 35,995) on Amazon.
Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet
It comes with an advanced HEPA H13-grade particle filter. It is said to be made of 21 meters of borosilicate microfibres pleated 459 times (making it 3.8x larger than its predecessors and the equivalent area of 2 king-size beds or 127 pieces of A4 paper). It is capable of capturing 99.95% of particle pollutants, including dust and allergens as small as 0.1 microns. The filter is built with durable materials and can last up to two years.
There is also a dedicated Carbon filter to specifically combat NO2, which is emitted from activities such as cooking or entering the home from outdoor sources, like nearby road traffic. It can also control benzene and household odours as well.
It comes in White + Satin Silver colour for Rs 68,900.
