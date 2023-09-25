AI-powered multi-media editing tool YouTube Create announced

YouTube is a massive repository of multi-media content and is second only to the Google Search platform, where people come to look for genuine information.

The recent trend among youth is the short videos that offer great entertainment serving as a platform for movie mimicry sharing cooking recipes and offering ideas on fun science experiments for school projects to tips on how to manage finances. YouTube Shorts is steadily growing on Google's video platform and as per the latest report, it is now averaging a whopping 70 billion views per day around the world. Also, it is offering lucrative incentives including a big percentage of ad revenue with thousands of talented creators.

Now, in a bid to help new potential creators who lack the proper tools develop content and make their first move to YouTube Shorts, Google's YouTube team has announced the free generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered app YouTube Create.

It offers features such as precision editing and trimming, automatic captioning, voiceover capabilities, and access to a library of filters, effects, and transitions.

Also, YouTube is promising royalty-free music with beat-matching technology. This will greatly help creators develop catchy background tracks for their Shorts videos and attract more audiences.

For now, the YouTube Create app is available to limited people in select countries and will be rolled out in phases around the world soon.