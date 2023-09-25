AI-powered multi-media editing tool YouTube Create announced

YouTube is a massive repository of multi-media content and is second only to the Google Search platform, where people come to look for genuine information.
The recent trend among youth is the short videos that offer great entertainment serving as a platform for movie mimicry sharing cooking recipes and offering ideas on fun science experiments for school projects to tips on how to manage finances. YouTube Shorts is steadily growing on Google's video platform and as per the latest report, it is now averaging a whopping 70 billion views per day around the world. Also, it is offering lucrative incentives including a big percentage of ad revenue with thousands of talented creators.
Now, in a bid to help new potential creators who lack the proper tools develop content and make their first move to YouTube Shorts, Google's YouTube team has announced the free generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered app YouTube Create.
It offers features such as precision editing and trimming, automatic captioning, voiceover capabilities, and access to a library of filters, effects, and transitions.
Also, YouTube is promising royalty-free music with beat-matching technology. This will greatly help creators develop catchy background tracks for their Shorts videos and attract more audiences.
For now, the YouTube Create app is available to limited people in select countries and will be rolled out in phases around the world soon.
Also, YouTube will also bring another tool Dream Screen. It can help creators develop AI-generated video or image backgrounds for Shorts' video. Users can simply type an idea into a prompt and the tool will churn on custom background in a few seconds. One can ask Dream Screen to create a background featuring a night forest with a starry sky, it will be able to develop that particular theme within seconds. People can use creativity to the tilt to develop amazing backgrounds and make their Shorts videos truly original and unique.
YouTube team has promised that a similar new feature will be introduced later, wherein it will allow users to edit their content or remix existing YouTube videos and turn them into something entirely new.
There's more. The company says that it will offer more to the creators in the near future. They will be able to make full use of gen AI power to come up with new creative video ideas and draft outlines for their Shorts video. That's not all, based on type of the content, he/she will be able to find the best background music. They just have to type the description of the content and AI will suggest the right music at the right price.
And, with the upcoming tool 'Aloud', creators will be able to dub with different languages for the content faster with fewer issues than ever before. With this feature, they will able to widen their reach across the world.
