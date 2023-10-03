All-new thriller spy game Cypher 007 debuts on Apple Arcade

With each passing month, Apple is adding more and more gaming titles to Arcade. Recently, we saw the launch of SEGA's classic Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go along with Nekograms+, Kingdoms: Merge & Build, and more.
Now, Tilting Point LLC is introducing the all-new Cypher 007 to Apple Arcade. As you would have already guessed by seeing the cover photo and the famous 007 Agent number, it is a thriller spy game.
Here, players have to help the protagonist James Bond capture Blofeld, the criminal mastermind and head of Spectre. The latter has hatched a plan to sabotage Bond.
And, players will help Agent 007 on his most challenging mission yet and witness some of iconic moments and extraordinary adventures we have seen in the movies on the big screen.
As the game unfolds, he/she has to gather intel, uncover secrets, and use spycraft to overcome obstacles, opponents, and objectives. Also be advised, as you progress up the levels, there will be an increase in difficulty. The ultimate aim is to complete missions to bring down Blofeld and Spectre once and for all.
And, players can also compete against other 007 agents around the world via leaderboards to prove they’re the best spy of all time.
Also, Apple announced that Hello Kitty Island Adventure will get a new update and bring new celebrations just in time for the Holidays. Players will get to unlock Halloween-themed surprises and uncover new mysteries in the haunted mansion.
Besides Hello Kitty Island Adventure, other games such as Angry Birds Reloaded, Warped Kart Racers, stitch. , finity., WHAT THE GOLF?, LEGO Brawls, and Disney Coloring World+ also get new updates soon.
