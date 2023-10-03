All-new thriller spy game Cypher 007 debuts on Apple Arcade

With each passing month, Apple is adding more and more gaming titles to Arcade. Recently, we saw the launch of SEGA's classic Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go along with Nekograms+, Kingdoms: Merge & Build, and more.

Now, Tilting Point LLC is introducing the all-new Cypher 007 to Apple Arcade. As you would have already guessed by seeing the cover photo and the famous 007 Agent number, it is a thriller spy game.

Here, players have to help the protagonist James Bond capture Blofeld, the criminal mastermind and head of Spectre. The latter has hatched a plan to sabotage Bond.

And, players will help Agent 007 on his most challenging mission yet and witness some of iconic moments and extraordinary adventures we have seen in the movies on the big screen.