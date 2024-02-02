Apple announces 600 plus spatial apps for Vision Pro

With less than a few hours before Vision Pro hit stores in the US, Apple has announced the availability of more than 600 apps for the spatial computer.

All the new 600-plus apps and games are built from scratch for the Vision Pro. They are designed to take advantage of the unique capabilities and refreshing user interface of Apple's new personal gadget.

While wearing the Vision Pro, the user is presented with an infinite canvas and apps can be scaled beyond the boundaries of a traditional PC or TV display.

The Vision Pro houses ultra-high-resolution displays that can deliver more pixels than a 4K TV for each eye, so users can watch their favourite content on a 100-foot screen.

It supports an intuitive and powerful three-dimensional user interface that users can navigate with their eyes, hands, and voice.