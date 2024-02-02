Apple announces 600 plus spatial apps for Vision Pro

With less than a few hours before Vision Pro hit stores in the US, Apple has announced the availability of more than 600 apps for the spatial computer.
All the new 600-plus apps and games are built from scratch for the Vision Pro. They are designed to take advantage of the unique capabilities and refreshing user interface of Apple's new personal gadget.
While wearing the Vision Pro, the user is presented with an infinite canvas and apps can be scaled beyond the boundaries of a traditional PC or TV display.
The Vision Pro houses ultra-high-resolution displays that can deliver more pixels than a 4K TV for each eye, so users can watch their favourite content on a 100-foot screen.
It supports an intuitive and powerful three-dimensional user interface that users can navigate with their eyes, hands, and voice.
Several OTT and sports streaming app will be available from day one of the Vision Pro launch.
Photo Credit: Apple
The immersive spatial experiences on Vision Pro can transform any mundane room into a personal theater for sports, TV shows, and movies. With a massive collection of titles on Arcade, Vision Pro users can play games in a 3D way better than on any device.
“Apple Vision Pro is unlocking the imaginations of our worldwide developer community, and we’re inspired by the range of spatial experiences they’ve created for this exciting new platform. With more than 600 new spatial experiences to explore in the all-new App Store, alongside more than 1 million compatible apps across iOS and iPadOS, users can discover a wide array of apps that expand the boundaries of what’s possible. These incredible apps will change how we experience entertainment, music, and games; spark our imaginations with new ways to learn and explore; unlock productivity like never before; and so much more. Developers are already capturing the promise of spatial computing, and we can’t wait to see what they create next,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations.
Spatial Video will appear in 3D on Vision Pro spatial computer.
Credit: Apple
As noted earlier, the Vision Pro will be initially available only in the US. Users will be able to view live sports such as football, NBA (National Basketball Association), Golf, and more with an immersive experience.
The new PGA TOUR Vision app promises to deliver real-time shot tracking layered on top of 3D models of real golf courses alongside key statistics such as leaderboards, scorecards, schedules, course information, and other tournament details.
On Apple TV+, users can get an MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Vision Pro will also be compatible with apps from top cable services such as Charter Spectrum, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, Sling TV, and Verizon Fios — and sports broadcasters — including ESPN, CBS, Paramount+, NBC, NBC Sports, Peacock, FOX Sports, and the UFC.
Sports live streaming on Apple Vision Pr.
Photo Credit: Apple
Not just sports, Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to watch more than 200 3D movies, and Apple Immersive Videos.
With Apple Arcade, Vision Pro users will can play 250 plus games including NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, Sonic Dream Team, TMNT, LEGO Builder’s Journey, Super Fruit Ninja, and more.
Other spatial games available with Apple Arcade at launch include Game Room, WHAT THE GOLF?, Cut the Rope 3, Jetpack Joyride 2, Bloons TD 6+, stitch., Patterned, Illustrated, and Wylde Flowers.
File Photo: Apple's Vision Pro headset is on display at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, US.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Apple Vision Pro will be available starting at $3,499 (around Rs 2,90,784) with 256GB of storage. There are also two more options-- 512GB and 1TB-- for $3,699 (approx. Rs 3,07,337 and $3,899 (roughly Rs 3,23,955), respectively.
The company is offering extra battery packs, light seals, and the travel case priced at $199 (around Rs 16,534) each. For additional straps, customers have to pay $99 (approx. Rs 8,225) a piece.
For ZEISS Optical Inserts for reading, buyers have to spend $99 (roughly Rs 8,227) extra. And, for other customization with prescriptions, it costs $149 (approx. Rs 12,382).
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.