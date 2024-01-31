Apple Arcade: Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Fruit Ninja Classic+, and more get big updates

During the Halloween festive season, several gaming titles on Apple Arcade received big updates with fun activities and bonus levels.
Now, ahead of China's new lunar year, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Fruit Ninja Classic+, Crossy Road Castle, and more are getting big updates with festive treats in the form of bonus levels.
To welcome the new year of the Dragon, Hello Kitty Island Adventure will see a fun-loving dragon visit Friendship island, leaving behind precious dragon pearls, a sign of good luck.
Players can gather dragon pearls for special rewards throughout the celebration.
In Fruit Ninja Classic+, players can earn three special blades with three limited-time events, starting with the Tiger Event (prized Tiger Claw Blade.
In Crossy Road Castle, a new resident is on his way to Great Treehouse. Players also get to unlock a brand new Wooden Dragon character and explore 20 new unique levels.
In Crayola Create and Play+, players will be able to take a snowy ride down the new Winter Rainbow Rush. They can prepare for the Lunar New Year by learning to draw a lucky red envelope, and get ready to join Crayola Creativity Week. It will celebrate the children’s creativity and the joy it brings to learning.
Angry Birds Reloaded is also getting a limited-time event Frost Festival, featuring 30 brand new hand-crafted levels and, for the first time in Angry Birds lore, Space version skins of Matilda, Hal, and Stella will also be available in the game.
Other titles -- Cut The Rope 3, Gear.Club Stradale and WHAT THE CAR?-- are also getting big updates with new fun levels to play.
On February 1, more games are set to join Apple Arcade. It includes BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team, a unique 3v3 online action game featuring animal heroes piloting powerful mechanized armours.
And, Words in Progress, an intriguing new puzzle game is also launching on the same day.
