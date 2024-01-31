Apple Arcade: Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Fruit Ninja Classic+, and more get big updates

During the Halloween festive season, several gaming titles on Apple Arcade received big updates with fun activities and bonus levels.

Now, ahead of China's new lunar year, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Fruit Ninja Classic+, Crossy Road Castle, and more are getting big updates with festive treats in the form of bonus levels.

To welcome the new year of the Dragon, Hello Kitty Island Adventure will see a fun-loving dragon visit Friendship island, leaving behind precious dragon pearls, a sign of good luck.

Players can gather dragon pearls for special rewards throughout the celebration.