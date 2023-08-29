New iPhones expected at Apple's ‘Wonderlust’ event on September 12

Like clockwork, come September, Apple is ready with new products to showcase.
This year too, the Cupertino-based company has announced to host the hardware event titled — ‘Wonderlust’ on September 12 at 10:00 PT (10:30 pm IST) at Apple Park. It will be physically hosted at Apple Park and also the programme will be telecasted online on Apple.com.
The Apple logo in the invite comes in a tri-colourway— grey, blue and black, which is understood be the colour variants of the iPhone 15 Pro series, which is said to be the highlight of the event.
Apple Fall Event 2023: Here’s what we know so far
Apple usually hosts an annual product event in September every year to showcase a new line of iPhones. This time too, it won’t be any different either.
As per the latest reports, Apple is expected to launch four new variants of iPhone 15— iPhone 15 (6.1-inch), iPhone 15 Plus (6.7-inch), iPhone 15 Pro (6.1-inch) and iPhone 15 Pro Max (6.7-inch).
There is a rumour floating that this year, Apple may replace Pro Max with the 'Ultra' tag. And, the company is bringing a whole lot of upgrades to both the regular and Pro models.
The upcoming iPhone 15 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro will feature a Titanium case, a first for iPhones to date. Previous and existing Pro models come with steel cases and regular variants come with aluminium.
Furthermore, iPhone 15 Ultra and Pro models will feature an all-new action button, which replaces the trademark physical toggle (to switch between ring and silent modes) that has been in iPhones for more than a decade. The standard model is said to be the physical toggle.
Another first coming in all the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Ultra is the Type-C port, which will replace the lighting port.
Due to the European Union order in late 2022, Apple is obliged to replace the lightning port-based cable with Type-C, as the latter is compatible with almost all accessories in the market. And, going forward consumers never have to worry about looking for lightning port-based accessories.
And, the Pro and Ultra models will be powered by 3nm class Apple A17 Bionic, which is touted to be faster and more powerful than the latest processor found in premium Android smartphones.
And, another big upgrade expected in the iPhone 15 Ultra is said to be the camera. It is said to boast 10X Periscope telephot lens which promises zoom photos with lossless quality, a first for any iPhone to date.
Whereas the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will feature a Dynamic Island display design but will come with the one-year-old Apple A16 Bionic seen in iPhone 14 Pro models.
