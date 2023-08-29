New iPhones expected at Apple's ‘Wonderlust’ event on September 12

Like clockwork, come September, Apple is ready with new products to showcase.

This year too, the Cupertino-based company has announced to host the hardware event titled — ‘Wonderlust’ on September 12 at 10:00 PT (10:30 pm IST) at Apple Park. It will be physically hosted at Apple Park and also the programme will be telecasted online on Apple.com.

The Apple logo in the invite comes in a tri-colourway— grey, blue and black, which is understood be the colour variants of the iPhone 15 Pro series, which is said to be the highlight of the event.

Apple Fall Event 2023: Here’s what we know so far

Apple usually hosts an annual product event in September every year to showcase a new line of iPhones. This time too, it won’t be any different either.

As per the latest reports, Apple is expected to launch four new variants of iPhone 15— iPhone 15 (6.1-inch), iPhone 15 Plus (6.7-inch), iPhone 15 Pro (6.1-inch) and iPhone 15 Pro Max (6.7-inch).

There is a rumour floating that this year, Apple may replace Pro Max with the 'Ultra' tag. And, the company is bringing a whole lot of upgrades to both the regular and Pro models.

The upcoming iPhone 15 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro will feature a Titanium case, a first for iPhones to date. Previous and existing Pro models come with steel cases and regular variants come with aluminium.