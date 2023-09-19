Apple iOS 17, iPadOS 17 rolled out: Here's to install them on eligible devices

As promised, Apple has begun rolling out the much-awaited iOS 17 along with iPadOS 17 with similar features to all eligible iPhones and iPads. Also, it has released watchOS 10 for the watches too.
The new iOS 17 brings new visually impressive themes and wallpapers. Users can play around with beautiful effects for photos or Memoji and eye-catching typography and font colour to make the lock screen and home screen.
It also introduces more personalisation for contact cards. Whenever a loved one or any acquaintance call you, their smiling face photos are spread on the screen to offer a pleasant call experience.
With the iOS 17, FaceTime will now support voice and video messages. And, it will also bring options for users to react to FaceTime calls and messages with hearts, balloons, fireworks, laser beams, rain, and more.
The new iOS 17 will also allow users to create their own stickers emojis and even Live Stickers by lifting subjects from photos.
After a long time, the iMessages app got a major facelight and comes a new interface. It now comes with an expandable menu that can be accessed with a simple tap to display iMessage apps. Important new addition to the iMessages app is the check-in. With this new feature, users can notify a family member or friend that they have made it to their destination safely.
With the new iOS 17, iPhone and Watch users can instantly share contacts with each other similar to how the AirDrop feature works. Apple is aptly calling Name Drop.
Another notable feature coming in the iOS 17 is the standby display. When the iPhone is placed on a charger for overnight charging, the device turns into a smart display showing just the required information in big fonts visible from the far-away side of the bed.
There's a lot more including Journal app, Screen distance (to reduce long term eye-sight damage), offline Maps function and option recreate own voice (for those with risk of losing their voice due to health issues) and many more features are coming in the new iOS 17.
Other than those mentioned in the iOS 17, the new iPadOS 17 is bringing new exclusive features to iPads.
With the latest update, iPads will get more personsalisation options to make the lock screen clutter-free and visually appealing. Device owners will be able to move around widgets such as time and date back and forth over a photo. Add to that, icons of apps, and notifications have matching lighter shades.
Furthermore, he/she can even switch between multiple wallpapers similar to how we change Apple Watch faces.
One of the few exclusive features coming to iPad includes motion effect for Live Photos wallpaper. It allows users to select a dynamic set of photos that shuffle throughout the day, or a Live Photo for a smooth slow-motion effect whenever they wake iPad.
Once updated to the iPadOS 17, users will be able to fill out PDF forms with ease. Using machine learning technology to identify fields in a PDF, the iPad will allow users to quickly add details, such as names, addresses, and emails from Contacts.
And, for the first time ever, Apple is finally bringing the Health app to the iPad. The app is optimised to make full use of the wide screen of the tablet to deliver more information in visually immersive graphs. Like on the iPhone, iPad owners track and manage their medications, use Cycle Tracking, log their momentary emotions and daily moods, view their available health records from multiple institutions, and more — all in one central, secure, and private place.
Here's a list of iPhones eligible to get iOS 17 update:
Apple will bring a new update to iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2nd Gen) and iPhone SE (3rd Gen). It should be noted that the newly launched iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will run the latest iOS 17 out-of-the-box.
Here's a list of iPads eligible to get iPadOS 17 update:
iPad (6th Gen and newer models), iPad Air (3rd gen and newer models), iPad Pro (2nd Gen to newer generation) and iPad mini (5th gen and newer models).
Here's how to install the iOS/iPadOS 17 on iPhones and iPads:
Via OTA (Over-The-Air)
Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS/iPadOS update.
Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update
Via manual installation through Apple iTunes
Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone/iPad with either iCloud or via iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.
Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.
Step 2: Insert your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.
Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, iPad or iPod touch in the top left navigation.
Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.
Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.
Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.
