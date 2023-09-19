Apple iOS 17, iPadOS 17 rolled out: Here's to install them on eligible devices

As promised, Apple has begun rolling out the much-awaited iOS 17 along with iPadOS 17 with similar features to all eligible iPhones and iPads. Also, it has released watchOS 10 for the watches too.

The new iOS 17 brings new visually impressive themes and wallpapers. Users can play around with beautiful effects for photos or Memoji and eye-catching typography and font colour to make the lock screen and home screen.

It also introduces more personalisation for contact cards. Whenever a loved one or any acquaintance call you, their smiling face photos are spread on the screen to offer a pleasant call experience.

With the iOS 17, FaceTime will now support voice and video messages. And, it will also bring options for users to react to FaceTime calls and messages with hearts, balloons, fireworks, laser beams, rain, and more.

The new iOS 17 will also allow users to create their own stickers emojis and even Live Stickers by lifting subjects from photos.

After a long time, the iMessages app got a major facelight and comes a new interface. It now comes with an expandable menu that can be accessed with a simple tap to display iMessage apps. Important new addition to the iMessages app is the check-in. With this new feature, users can notify a family member or friend that they have made it to their destination safely.