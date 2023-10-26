Apple iOS 17.1 released, brings long-range AirDrop feature and more

Besides watchOS 10.1, Apple also rolled out the new iOS 17.1 to all eligible iPhone models.

The new big update (1.5GB) comes with new features along with bug fixes and security patches,

It brings a long-range AirDrop feature. Here, the iPhone will make use of Wi-Fi to continue to transfer data to another device even if it goes out of the AirDrop range.

The iOS 17.1 also brings new options to the Standby feature. With this, users can control

Standby mode with three options-- after 20 seconds, never or 'automatically' --to turn off the screen, to save battery life when not used during the long night.

If the user chooses the 'automatically' option, the iPhone will rely on its ambient light sensors to know if the iPhone is not in use and the room is dark (like when sleeping at night)-- to automatically turn off the screen. [This new Standby feature is available only to iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max).

On Apple Music, the Favorites tab is now expanded to include songs, albums, and playlists, and you can filter to display the user's favorites in the library.

Also, the Music app gets a new cover art collection that offers designs that change colours to reflect the music in the playlist

And, song suggestions will appear at the bottom of every playlist, making it easy to add music that matches the vibe of the user's playlist.

The new iOS 17.1 update also fixes several security loopholes detected in most used native apps such as Contacts, FindMy, Photos, Siri, Weather, and more. Even features Mail Draft, and Passkeys too, were found to be vulnerable to exploitation by bad actors to access private data.