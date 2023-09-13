Apple iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max with titanium case launched

With each passing year, Apple has steadily widened the distinction between the regular iPhone and Pro models. This time, it has further widened differentiating factors.

While the iPhone 15 and 15 plus come with aluminium case, Apple for the first-ever is introducing the iPhone 15 Pro models with titanium cases with premium brushed metallic texture enclosure. It is lighter than stainless steel we see in the iPhone 14 Pro series, but way more sturdier than any metal used on a phone to date.

Also, the Pro models come with new substructure made from 100 percent recycled aluminum. The company has used solid-state diffusion method to bond these two metals with incredible strength. It says that the aluminum frame helps with better thermal dissipation to curb overheating during heavy duty tasks and also, allows the back glass to be easily replaced.

Another first we see in the iPhone 15 Pro is the action button, which replaces the trademark mute toggle button that was used to switch between vibrate and ring modes.