Apple iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max with titanium case launched

With each passing year, Apple has steadily widened the distinction between the regular iPhone and Pro models. This time, it has further widened differentiating factors.
While the iPhone 15 and 15 plus come with aluminium case, Apple for the first-ever is introducing the iPhone 15 Pro models with titanium cases with premium brushed metallic texture enclosure. It is lighter than stainless steel we see in the iPhone 14 Pro series, but way more sturdier than any metal used on a phone to date.
Also, the Pro models come with new substructure made from 100 percent recycled aluminum. The company has used solid-state diffusion method to bond these two metals with incredible strength. It says that the aluminum frame helps with better thermal dissipation to curb overheating during heavy duty tasks and also, allows the back glass to be easily replaced.
Another first we see in the iPhone 15 Pro is the action button, which replaces the trademark mute toggle button that was used to switch between vibrate and ring modes.
With the new action button, iPhone owners can either continue to use as mute button switch or else programme it launch the camera app, or any favourite app or functions such as flashlight, Voice Memos, Focus modes, Translate, and accessibility features like Magnifier; or using Shortcuts for more options.
Also, the new iPhone 15 Pro series is the first-ever mobile to boast 3nm class silicon. It features Apple A17 Pro chipset, which promises improvements in all possible scenarios. The new CPU is up to 10 percent faster with microarchitectural and design improvements, and the Neural Engine is now up to 2x faster, powering features like autocorrect and Personal Voice in iOS 17. The new fully redesigned 6-core GPU is up to 20 percent faster and promises increased peak performance and energy efficiency.
For the first-time ever, A17 Pro is bringing hardware-accelerated ray tracing on an iPhone. It is touted to be 4x faster than software-based ray tracing. It ensures smoother graphics, as well as more immersive AR applications and gaming experiences. Also, while playing graphics-rich gaming, it promises true-to-life scenes to the palm of users’ hands with console titles never before seen on a smartphone. It supports Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4, Death Stranding, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Also, like the iPhone 15, the Pro models also support USB-C connector. But, the latter support more faster data transfer speeds up to 10Gbps. Also, device can charge up the newly launched AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with Type-C port too.
Both the front and the back glass is protected by Ceramic Shield, touted to be toughest protective cover on a phone in the industry. Both the devices come with IP68 rating and survive water spillage and even a dip in fresh water body for up to 1.5 metres (around five feet) for close to 30 minutes.
The iPhone 15 Pro (6.1-inch) and the 15 Pro Max (6.7-inch) sport Super Retina XDR display with Always-On and ProMotion technologies. They support up to 2000 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate.
As far as the photography hardware is concerned, both the iPhone 14 Pro Max and 14 Pro feature new 48MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, 24mm focal length, 2nd gen sensor shift OIS (Optical Image Stabiliser) and is backed by12MP ultrawide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 13mm focal length. However, the two models differ in terms of telephoto lens.
The Pro Max features bigger 12MP Telephoto lens with 5X optical zoom capabilities, up to 120mm focal length and f/2.8 aperture. Whereas the Pro model features 12MP telephoto with 3X optical zoom, up to 78mm focal length and f/2.8 aperture.
Both the devices come with 12MP TrueDepth camera on the front for FaceTime calling and selfies.
The new iPhone 15 Pro models come equipped to deliver best quality photos in all light conditions. Besides high resolution 8K ProRes video, the Pro models can record super high quality spatial video for the Vision Pro VR headgear, which is slated to hit stores in early 2024.
Like the regular iPhone 15 series, the Pro models to come with second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, enabling more precision tracking in terms of locating lost articles with Apple AirTag or trace friends faster (with shared location turned on) at a carnival or any a place with iPhone at three times the range as before.
Also, the iPhone 15 Pro models are eco-friendly too. The aluminum substructure used under the titanium case is made of 100 percent recycled material and in the battery, Apple has used 100 percent recycled cobalt.
The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max also include 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets and 100 percent recycled gold in the USB‑C connector as well as the gold plating and tin soldering in multiple printed circuit boards. Both models free of mercury, PVC, and beryllium. And, more than 99 percent of the packaging is fiber-based materials.
As announced during the Watch Series 9 launch, Apple will no longer offer leather-based accessories. They will replaced with eco-friendly FineWoven Case with MagSafe and FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe, made from a durable and elegant microtwill with a soft, suedelike feel.
The new iPhone 15 Pro models come in four colours— black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium finishes.
The iPhone 15 Pro is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities -- for Rs 1,34,900, Rs 1,44,900, Rs 1,64,900, and Rs 1,84,900, respectively. Whereas the iPhone 15 Pro Max comes in— 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities— for Rs 1,59,900, Rs 1,79,900 and Rs 1,99,900, respectively.
In India, they will be up for pre-orders from September 15 and hit stores on September 22.
