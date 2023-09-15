Apple iPhone 15, 15 Pro series up for pre-order in India

Apple, earlier in the week, unveiled the new line of hardware--iPhone 15, 15 Pro, Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2, and AirPods Pro(2nd Gen) with USB-C ports.
Now, the new iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max are up for pre-order in India. Both devices are available with prices starting at Rs 79,900, Rs 89,900, Rs 1,34,900, and Rs 1,59,900, respectively. They are slated to hit stores later this month on September 22.
Apple iPhone 15 series: Here's what you need to know
The regular iPhone 15(6.1-inch) and 15 Plus (6.7-inch) come with aerospace-grade aluminum cases and a frosted glass cover on the back. On the front, they feature a Retina XDR display and support up to 2000 nits brightness, 2X more than the previous edition.
Also, for the first time since the iPhone X in 2017, the big notch at the top is replaced with a Dynamic Island display design.
With the software optimisation, the area around the front camera module at the top will dynamically change shape to visually deliver information, particularly related to real-time cab or food order delivery status, music controls, and charging status, and also show live sports scores as well.
And, both the iPhone 15 and the 15 Plus come with the Apple A16 Bionic chipset which was exclusive to iPhone 14 Pro models. It promises a significant performance boost compared to its predecessor.
Another big upgrade is the photography hardware. They come with a 48MP main camera (with shift-sensor OIS: Optical Image Stabiliser), f/1.6 aperture, 26mm focal length) and is backed by a 12MP telephoto lens (with f/1.6 aperture, up to 52mm focal length).
For the first time ever, the regular dual-camera iPhone will now support 2X zoom.
On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro (6.1-inch) and 15 Pro Max (6.7-inch), come with aerospace-grade Titanium, which is said to be lighter but very sturdy compared to the surgery-grade stainless steel used in previous generation iPhone Pro models.
On the front, they feature a Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion technology, support adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz, and an Always-on screen feature.
Another exclusive to the Pro models is the new action button, which replaces the trade mute toggle, which has been on iPhones from the very first generation model. With the new action button, users either continue to use it as a mute button switch or else programme it launches the camera app, or any favourite app or functions such as flashlight, Voice Memos, Focus modes, Translate, and accessibility features like Magnifier; or using Shortcuts for more options.
Also, they come with an Apple A17 Pro chipset, which promises improvements in performance and gaming experience. It now supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing, a first for iPhones. It is said to be 4x faster than software-based ray tracing. It ensures smoother graphics, as well as more immersive AR applications and gaming experiences. Also, while playing graphics-rich gaming, it promises true-to-life scenes to the palm of users’ hands with console titles never before seen on a smartphone.
All four iPhone 15 series models come with an IP68 rating, meaning they can survive accidental water splashes and even a dip in the swimming pool up to six metres (around 19 feet) for close to 30 minutes.
