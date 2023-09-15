Apple iPhone 15, 15 Pro series up for pre-order in India

Apple, earlier in the week, unveiled the new line of hardware--iPhone 15, 15 Pro, Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2, and AirPods Pro(2nd Gen) with USB-C ports.

Now, the new iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max are up for pre-order in India. Both devices are available with prices starting at Rs 79,900, Rs 89,900, Rs 1,34,900, and Rs 1,59,900, respectively. They are slated to hit stores later this month on September 22.

Apple iPhone 15 series: Here's what you need to know

The regular iPhone 15(6.1-inch) and 15 Plus (6.7-inch) come with aerospace-grade aluminum cases and a frosted glass cover on the back. On the front, they feature a Retina XDR display and support up to 2000 nits brightness, 2X more than the previous edition.

Also, for the first time since the iPhone X in 2017, the big notch at the top is replaced with a Dynamic Island display design.