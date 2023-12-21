Apple iPhone 15 Plus review: Feature-rich premium phone

Though the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro models look similar to the previous iteration, they come packed with big upgrades in terms of display, build quality, processing power and camera hardware. And also, there is meaningful change in terms of design and hand-feel experience.

I have already reviewed the iPhone 15 Pro Max. It is mean powerful beast of mobile. Now, I am ready with the iPhone 15 Plus. I have been using it for close to a month and here are my thoughts on Apple's latest mobile.

Design, build quality and display

As noted earlier, the new iPhone 15 series retains most of the design elements of the predecessor, but Apple has refined the looks of the device.

The new model features a colour-fused frosted glass back with a matte finish and does an excellent job of repelling sweaty fingerprint smudges also the colour scheme is visually appealing.