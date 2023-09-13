Apple is on way to meet ambitious 'carbon neutral' target 

Apple on Tuesday (September 12) unveiled the new line of iPhone 15 series along with the new Watches and AirPods Pro series. But, the star of the show, at least for me, were the Watches.

Besides the new generation S9 System-on-Chip (SoC) and double tap feature, the new Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2, and even the Watch SE (2nd Gen) are now available in carbon neutral options for customers.

This is a really big milestone not just for Apple, but also for consumer electronics industry. It has a bad reputation of over-exploitation of forests for mining rare earth minerals and other elements to build components of the devices.

Unlike other major companies around the world, who release lame mission statements pledging millions and billions of dollars to fight against climate change, Apple is showing actual work being executed on ground earnestly with each passing year since July 2020, when it announced ambitious aim of turning carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030.

From the start— sourcing materials of building components--- to powering assembly unit and to the end of the product cycle, the Cupertino-based company wants to fully reduce the negative impact on the nature.