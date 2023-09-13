Apple launches iPhone 15, 15 Plus with dynamic island display

Besides the Watch series 9 and Watch Ultra 2, Apple unveiled the much awaited iPhone 15 and 15 Plus series.
As noted in the headline, Apple has finally let go of the big notch-design, which was first introduced with the anniversary iPhone X series. The new iPhone 15, 15 Plus now embrace modern dynamic island feature first seen in iPhone 14 Pro models.
With the software optimisation, the area around the front camera module at the top will dynamically change shape to visually deliver information, particularly related to live nearby cab arrival, food order delivery status, music controls and also show live sports scores as well.
They come with aluminium cases and on the front, feature Super Retina XDR display. It supports up to 2000 nits peak brightness. The screen is protected by Ceramic Shield and also come with IP68 rating, meaning the devices can survive a dip in the swimming for up to 1.5 meters (around five feet) for close to 30 minutes.
Another big upgrade we see in the iPhone 15 (6.1-inch) and 15 Plus (6.7-inch) is the new 48MP main camera. It supports shift-sensor OIS (Optical Image Stabliser), f/1.6 aperture, 26mm focal length. The primary camera is supported by 12MP telephoto lens with f/1.6 aperture, up to 52mm focal length and support 2X zoom, a first for regular iPhone models to date. Even after taking the photo, the user can adjust focus point between two subjects. And, like all previous iterations, the new iPhone 15 and 15 Plus promise to deliver smooth and stable video recording capabilities compared to any Android mobiles in its class.
On the front, it houses 12MP TrueDepth camera with autofocus capabilities.
Also, Apple is adding satellite-based roadside vehicle assistance in addition to SOS emergency services. But, it will be initially available in the US. The service will be free for two years.
In 2012, Apple had introduced iPhone 5 with lightning connector and now, after more than a decade later, it has been replaced with ubiquitous USB-C port on iPhone 15 series. With this, the new Apple mobiles will be able to get charged with any of the available Type-C chargers in the market and users don’t have to look around for that elusive lightning cable.
Both the new iPhone 15 and 15 Plus come with the Apple A16 Bionic chipset, which was introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro series models.
The chipset comes with two high-performance cores that use 20 percent less power and four high-efficiency cores, the 6-core CPU is faster than the previous generation and easily handles intensive tasks and also promises long battery life.
With 5-core GPU, it has 50 percent more memory bandwidth to deliver smooth graphics when streaming videos and playing games. A new 16-core Neural Engine is capable of nearly 17 trillion operations per second, enabling even faster machine learning computations for features like Live Voicemail transcriptions in iOS 17 and third-party app experiences.
The new iPhone 15 models also boasts second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, enabling more precision in terms of locating lost articles with Apple AirTag or trace friends faster (with shared location turned on) at a carnival with iPhone at three times the range as before.
As far as the environment is concerned, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come with 100 percent recycled cobalt in the battery and 100 percent recycled copper in the main logic board, copper wire in the Taptic Engine, and copper foil in the inductive charger in MagSafe — all firsts for iPhone.
Both models also include 75 percent recycled aluminum in the enclosure, 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, and 100 percent recycled gold in the USB‑C connector as well as the gold plating and tin soldering in multiple printed circuit boards. Even the retail box is eco-friendly, as the 99 percent of the packaging is made of fiber-based material.
The company is also introducing new FineWoven accessories for iPhone similar to. They are made from a luxurious and durable microtwill. This FineWoven material is made of 68 percent post-consumer recycled content and has significantly lower emissions compared to leather.
The new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in five new colours: pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.
The company is offering the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus in three storage options— 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB— with prices starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively.
In India, they will be up for pre-orders from September 15 and hit stores on September 22.
