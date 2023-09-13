Apple launches iPhone 15, 15 Plus with dynamic island display

Besides the Watch series 9 and Watch Ultra 2, Apple unveiled the much awaited iPhone 15 and 15 Plus series.

As noted in the headline, Apple has finally let go of the big notch-design, which was first introduced with the anniversary iPhone X series. The new iPhone 15, 15 Plus now embrace modern dynamic island feature first seen in iPhone 14 Pro models.

With the software optimisation, the area around the front camera module at the top will dynamically change shape to visually deliver information, particularly related to live nearby cab arrival, food order delivery status, music controls and also show live sports scores as well.