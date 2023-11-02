Apple may bring BP monitor, sleep apnea detection feature to 2024 Watch series

After the iPod and iPhone, the smart Watch has been the biggest tech product from the house of Apple.

Centered around fitness, health, and safety, Apple Watch has been a top choice among iPhones. Given the number of times, the smart wearable saved the lives of people around the world, it has managed to influence Android phone users to switch to the Apple ecosystem.

And, this is probably why Apple ditched the plan to enable Watch support for Android phones.

Now, with the Apple Watch series set to reach the 10th-year milestone in 2024, Apple, like in the iPhone X, is leaving no stone unturned to make Watch Series 10 a big upgrade over the predecessor.

The first big feature being tested is Blood Pressure (BP) monitoring to detect Hypertension. It will be similar to how the ECG (Electrocardiogram) feature works. Apple Watch analyses heart rate pattern to check for signs of Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) and ask the owner to seek medical help.

Similarly, the BP reader will look for an upward heartbeat pattern, a sign of hypertension, and urge the owner to get his/her BP tested with real medical apparatus to get exact systolic and diastolic measurements, reported Mark Gurman of Bloomberg

The anniversary Watch Series 10 is expected to feature a Sleep Apnea detection feature. Apple's smart wearable will study the sleep and breathing patterns to look for any sign of Sleep Apnea. It is a serious health issue where breathing repeatedly stops and starts.

People diagnosed with Sleep Apnea are vulnerable to coronary artery disease, heart attack, heart failure, and stroke. And, the older the person, there higher the risk of sudden death.

Add to that, Apple has plans to offer health coach, similar to how the company's Fitness+ service works. It will offer guidance on how to balance health and fitness and lead a disciplined life.

In two or three years, Apple has plans to bring new feature being tested is the non-invasive blood glucose reader.

Apple has reportedly developed a new advanced photonics chip that shines laser light under the skin to know the concentration of sugar in the blood. This will greatly help people with diabetes and those who are on the borderline of getting one, to get their sugar level under control.

With so many health features in the lineup, Also, it looks like Apple has big plans to

