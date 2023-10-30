Apple October 2023 event: Here's what to expect at 'Scary fast' programme

Cupertino-based technology major Apple is all geared up to kick off the Halloween festive theme hardware event later today (October 30) in the US.
Titled 'Scary fast', the programme is scheduled to start in the evening at 5:00 pm PT(early morning 5:30 am IST in India).
The company is hosting select media personnel in New York City and the rest of them have to watch the live streaming on the Apple website.
Here's what to expect at Apple 'Scary fast' event
Earlier reports indicated Apple may launch a new line of MacBook Pro iterations and iMac Pro with the latest M3 silicon series.
Now, new leads have shown that Apple has a surprise announcement related to the iPad. It may unveil the new iPad mini 7th Gen.
Just a few days ago, Apple supplier partners submitted battery details of a number of Apple devices such as 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, Magic Keyboard for the Mac, and iPad mini, reported MacRumors.
Going by past patterns, the product details filing usually follows up with new hardware launch and many believe Apple may reveal the new iPad mini.
However, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg and market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who have a pretty good solid track record of predicting accurate information related to Apple products, believe Apple has no such plan to bring any more new iPads this year. But, it has lined up the devices for early 2024.
Apple Scary Fast event is scheduled on October 30.
Apple
We may have to wait a few hours to know if Apple will launch the new Pad mini or not.
But, the star of the Halloween-theme event is said to the 'scary fast' M3 silicon-powered MacBook Pros and iMac.
They are said to be more powerful and faster than any competing computers. The M3 series is said in three variants--a regular M3, a standard M3 Pro, and a top-end M3 Max.
The new MacBook Pro devices are expected to come in at least two sizes-- 14-inch and 16-inch. They will be offered with M3 Pro and M3 Max options.
Also, Apple is expected to bring new accessories such as Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad. And, all of them are said to come with Type-C instead of the lightning cables.
The new iMac is expected to feature a 24-inch high-resolution display and will be offered with new M3 silicon.
