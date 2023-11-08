Apple offers special Diwali bundle deals on iPhone 14, 14 Plus, AirPods

With Diwali (Deepavali) less than a week away, Apple has announced a special offer on the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus series in India.

Prospective iPhone 14, 14 Plus buyers are entitled to get a 50 per cent flat discount on AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case.

It also applies to the latest AirPods (3rd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case and the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) too.

Add to that, iPhone 14 consumers will get 6-month Apple Music subscription free too.

The offer is valid on the official Apple online store and physical retail stores--Apple BKC (Mumbai) and Apple Saket (Delhi) till November 14 or up to stocks last.

However, this offer cannot be combined with instant cashback or Education/Corporate Employee Purchase Plan.