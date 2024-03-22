Apple rolls out new iOS 17.4.1 with bug fixes, security updates to iPhones

It's a little over a week since Apple rolled out the iOS 17.4 update to iPhones. Now, it has released a new firmware.
Apple has not revealed any specific details of the update but mentions that the iOS 17.4.1 comes with bug fixes and security updates.
Usually, smart device makers and platform owners avoid detailing zero-day security vulnerabilities to protect consumers from cyber attacks.
[Note: Zero-day means a software security vulnerability, where the concerned experts were previously unaware of its existence, but some hackers may have used it to attack systems.]
Most users don't usually update their devices soon after the announcement. Some don't know about the release and others wait it out to see if there are reports of bugs in the update. This time gap allows cybercriminals, who previously didn't know of such zero-day vulnerabilities, to prey on such smartphones to steal financial details. Some even try to get personal data such as private photos and videos for ransom or threaten to malign victim's image in public.
To avoid such a scenario, Apple, Microsoft, Google and others wait for a few days so that the device owners have enough to update their devices to the latest firmware version.
And, the companies later reveal security vulnerabilities. They also reward their engineers and even independent cyber experts with big cash prizes for their contribution in discovering security loopholes in their platform.
Apple iOS 17.4.1 update to the iPhone 14 Plus.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
In this scenario too, Apple has not revealed specific details of the security vulnerabilities but urges all iPhone owners to update to the latest iOS v17.4.1.
"This update provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users."-- reads the Apple support page.
List of iPhones eligible for iOS 17.4.1:
Apple iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2nd Gen) and iPhone SE (3rd Gen).
Apple has also released a special iOS 16.7.7 update with security patch to older devices--iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad 5th generation, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, and iPad Pro 12.9-inch 1st generation.
Here's how to install the new iOS update on your iPhone:
Via OTA (Over-The-Air)
Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.
Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update
Via manual installation through Apple iTunes
Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone with either iCloud or iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.
Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.
Step 2: Insert your iPhone if it isn't already.
Step 3: Tap on the iPhone icon in the top left navigation.
Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click Restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.
Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.
Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted to continue with the upgrade.
