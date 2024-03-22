Apple rolls out new iOS 17.4.1 with bug fixes, security updates to iPhones

It's a little over a week since Apple rolled out the iOS 17.4 update to iPhones. Now, it has released a new firmware.

Apple has not revealed any specific details of the update but mentions that the iOS 17.4.1 comes with bug fixes and security updates.

Usually, smart device makers and platform owners avoid detailing zero-day security vulnerabilities to protect consumers from cyber attacks.

[Note: Zero-day means a software security vulnerability, where the concerned experts were previously unaware of its existence, but some hackers may have used it to attack systems.]

Most users don't usually update their devices soon after the announcement. Some don't know about the release and others wait it out to see if there are reports of bugs in the update. This time gap allows cybercriminals, who previously didn't know of such zero-day vulnerabilities, to prey on such smartphones to steal financial details. Some even try to get personal data such as private photos and videos for ransom or threaten to malign victim's image in public.