Apple rolls out WatchOS 10.1 beta with double tap feature

Last month, Apple launched the new Watch Series 9 along with the Watch Ultra 2, and one of the most notable aspects of the new smart wearables was the double tap feature.

The double makes good use of the advanced Neural Engine in the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. It can process data from the accelerometer, gyroscope, and optical heart sensor with a new machine-learning algorithm. The algorithm detects the unique signature of tiny wrist movements and changes in the blood flow when the index finger and thumb perform a double tap.

It offers hassle-free interaction on the Watch without the need for the other hand to touch the screen to perform any primary tasks such as answering calls or silencing the timer and similar stuff.

Double-tap gestures can also be used to view a message from a notification, scroll through longer notifications with an additional double tap, reply using dictation, and send a message.

Users can control music, podcasts, and audiobooks without touching the screen. And, also take photos on your iPhone with just double tap to turn on Camera Remote in the Camera app.

It will also come in handy while working out. He/she can double tap his index and thumb fingers to start or stop automatic workout reminders. And, even be able to switch to the new Elevation view in the Compass app.

It should be noted that Apple is expected to roll out the official watchOS 10.1 for all users later this month. If you don't like to wait and want to experience it now, you can install watchOS 10.1 beta.